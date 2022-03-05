TV shows wreckage of world’s biggest plane after war







Antonov An-225 was regarded as the largest aircraft in the world Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Images taken by a Russian TV revealed the state in which the Antonov-225 Mriyauntil then considered as the largest plane in the world, after Russian bombings at Hostomel airport, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev, where the aircraft was stored in a hangar.

Some parts of the freighter remain, which still bears the colors of the Ukrainian flag in its structure.





Antonov-225 Mriya was destroyed in Russian bombings Photo: reproduction





A Russian missile near the wreckage of the Antonov-225 Mriya Photo: reproduction

Manufactured by the country, the plane was destroyed during an attack carried out on Sunday, 27. At the time, a Ukrainian state company confirmed what happened.





Satellite images show destruction in Hostomel airport hangar Photo: Maxar Technologies

Named ‘Mryia’, ‘dream’ in Ukrainian, the aircraft began its flights in 1988, the year Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union. The construction even aimed to transport equipment for a Soviet space shuttle, at the time of the space race with the United States.

The plane had impressive proportions: 84 meters long, a height of more than 18 meters and a wingspan of more than 88 meters.





Athletes pull the Antonov An-225 to try to break the record Photo: Gleb Garanich

The Antonov-225 Mriya was used by Ukraine to ship medical equipment to China early in the Covid-19 pandemic. It is common for freighters of the type to be used for missions like this. ‘Predecessor’ to the Mriya, the Antonov An-124 is even being used by NATO forces to reinforce troops in alliance countries.





The ‘predecessor’ of the Mryia is used by NATO to reinforce troops in allied countries Photo: Nicolas Liponne / Hans Lucas

last flight

The last flight of the Antonov-225 Mriya was between the 4th and 5th of February. After that, the plane was stored in the hangar at Hostomel airport, destroyed by the Russians. Antonov Airlines Chief Pilot Dmytro Antonov posted videos of what is recorded as the Mriya’s last mission.

Visit to Brazil

In 2016, the Antonov-225 made a visit to Brazilian territory, passing through Viracopos airport, in the interior of São Paulo, with a load of 150 tons in turbines. The size of the size of the aircraft caught the attention of residents at the time, as well as onlookers and news reports in the country.