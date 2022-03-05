Two hospitals in Blumenau are among the best in Brazil, according to international research

Two hospitals in Blumenau were nominated as the best in Santa Catarina by an international survey. Conducted by the US magazine Newsweek in partnership with Statista, a global company specializing in data research, the survey showed that Hospital Santa Isabel is the best in the state, followed by Hospital Santa Catarina.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2022 listed the 96 best hospitals in Brazil. In this relationship, Santa Isabel appears in 65th place and Santa Catarina in 71st. To arrive at the result, more than 80,000 health professionals were invited to participate in the online hospital recommendation survey in Brazil and other countries. It was not possible to recommend hospitals where they work.

For the score, the following were considered: medical recommendation, patient experience and indicators. The survey lists the best hospitals in 27 countries. Hospital Santa Isabel is among the best in the country for second year in a row.​

— Every day, our teams focus on training and professional development, maintaining the quality of the service provided and our patient-centered care. The result is a reflection of the work of our 1200 professionals — celebrated the executive director of the health unit, Juliano Petters.

Correction: Until 1:10 pm this Friday (4) the report stated that Hospital Santa Isabel had been nominated as the best in SC for two years in a row. However, last year the unit ranked second in the state. The text has been updated.

