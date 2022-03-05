UK and German supermarkets boycott Russian vodka after Ukraine invasion | World

From vodka to toothpaste, several supermarket chains in Germany have decided to ban products imported from Russia, as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine. The same movement is seen in the United Kingdom, where supermarket chains decided to jointly boycott the famous Russian drink, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

“In response to the continued invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, we have decided to withdraw Russian-made vodka from sale,” supermarket chain Co-op said in a statement on Friday. 4).

The Russian Standard brand, which is “openly marketed as Russian and produced there” will be withdrawn from sale “with immediate effect”, while a “Polish alternative will be sold in our stores instead”, the supermarket said, adding that it had launched a appeal for donations in their stores on Thursday (3) to send aid to displaced Ukrainians.

Morrisons supermarkets have decided to stop buying Russian-made vodka brands and will stop selling them online, but will continue to sell on shelves, the company said.

The Marks and Spencer chain said on Thursday it had suspended product shipments to Russia through its Turkish franchise, saying it was doing “everything possible to support the Ukrainian people and in response to the escalating refugee crisis”.

The measures by British supermarkets follow similar announcements in recent days in Finland and Sweden about withdrawing Russian vodka, as well as some German supermarkets that have decided to ban products imported from Russia.

In Germany, boycott of products of Russian origin

Until this Friday, the Aldi Nord chain in Germany only sold one product from Russia: vodka in 0.70 liter bottles. “We have decided to stop selling this item,” a spokesperson for the retailer said Wednesday. Sister company Aldi Sud has also banned the Russian alcoholic beverage from its shelves. The food retailer wants to “send a message about the current situation,” according to its spokesperson.

The central purchasing unit of supermarket chain Rewe and its low-cost subsidiary Penny will no longer order food produced in Russia, the Cologne-based group said. Existing stocks will still be sold or made available to food banks, the companies’ joint statement added.

Germany’s main food company Edeka said it “supports all sanctions initiated by the EU and the German government”. However, due to their cooperative structure, individual stores may still be able to offer Russian products locally. But the chain’s independent retailers were asked to “review their individual product lines and refrain from buying products from Russia.”