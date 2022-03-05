Ukraine Invasion: What is a War Crime?

4 March 2022

Credit, State Emergency of Ukraine/PA photo caption, Damage at the National University of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Russia denies committing war crimes

An investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine has been launched after Russia was accused of attacking civilians.

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) recently said that evidence is being collected on alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The announcement came after 39 nations asked for an inquiry to be opened. Russia denies attacking civilians.

Understand below what war crimes are and what Russia is being accused of.

What is a war crime?

The rules that define a war crime are known as the Geneva Conventions, or a set of broad and ancient laws called “Laws and Customs of War”.

In some cases, the statutes of bodies such as the International Criminal Courts that tried crimes in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda are also used.

The Geneva Conventions are several treaties that set international legal standards for humane treatment during war.

The first three conventions protect combatants and prisoners of war, while the fourth — adopted after World War II — protects civilians in conflict zones.

The 1949 Geneva Conventions have been ratified by all United Nations (UN) member states, including Russia.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The signing of the Geneva Conventions in 1949

The Fourth Geneva Convention definition of war crimes includes:

Intentional murder;

Torture or inhumane treatment;

Intentionally causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health;

Extensive destruction and appropriation of property not justified by military necessity;

Hostage taking;

Illegal deportation or illegal confinement.

The Rome Statute of 1998, another important international treaty on armed conflict, is also a useful guide to acts generally considered to be serious violations of international law. The definition of war crimes in this document includes:

Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population or against individual civilians not directly participating in hostilities;

Intentionally launching an attack in the knowledge that it will cause accidental loss of life or injury to civilians;

Attacking or bombing, by any means, defenseless cities, towns, dwellings or buildings.

The statute further states that certain types of buildings, such as hospitals, or those dedicated to religion or education, cannot be intentionally targeted by bombing.

There is also a ban on the use of certain types of weapons and poisonous gases.

What is TPI, and how are war crimes prosecuted?

The ICC, based in The Hague, Netherlands, was established in 1998 under the Rome Statute. It is an independent institution that prosecutes individuals accused of the most serious crimes related to the international community.

The court investigates war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

States can prosecute criminal suspects in their own courts.

The ICC can only exercise jurisdiction where States are unable or unwilling to do so—so we speak of a court of last resort.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The International Criminal Court building in The Hague, The Netherlands

The court does not have its own police force and relies on state cooperation to arrest suspects. Penalties imposed by the ICC may include imprisonment and fines.

Russia and Ukraine are not among the court’s 123 member states, but Ukraine has accepted its jurisdiction, meaning the ICC can investigate certain alleged crimes in the country.

Other nations that are not members of the ICC include the United States, China and India. Brazil is part of the jurisdiction of the court.

Have there been other processes like this in the past?

During World War II, the murder of millions of people—mostly Jews—by Nazi Germany, and the mistreatment of civilians and prisoners of war led the Allied powers to prosecute the people they believed were responsible for these acts.

The Nuremberg Trials, which took place in Germany in 1945 and 1946, brought 10 Nazi leaders to the death penalty.

A similar process took place in Tokyo, Japan, where seven Japanese commanders were hanged in 1948.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Defendants at the Nuremberg Trials in 1946

These 1940s trials set the precedent for prosecutions in the following decades.

In 2012, Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga was the first person to be convicted by the ICC, when he was found guilty of recruiting and using children as soldiers in his rebel army between 2002 and 2003. He was sentenced to fourteen years in prison.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Thomas Lubanga at the International Criminal Court in 2012

The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia was a United Nations body that operated from 1993 to 2017, created to prosecute crimes committed during the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s.

He found Radovan Karadzic, a former Bosnian Serb leader, found guilty in 2016 of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict. Ratko Mladic, the military commander of Bosnian Serb forces, was also convicted in 2017 on the same charges.

Other courts have also prosecuted individuals for genocide and crimes against humanity in Rwanda and Cambodia. The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda was the first institution to recognize rape as a means of perpetrating genocide.

What is Russia accused of?

Cities in Ukraine, including Kiev, Kharkiv and Kherson, suffered heavy attacks in the early days of the war.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of committing war crimes after launching air strikes in Kharkiv, killing civilians.

Credit, State Emergency Services of Ukraine/REUTERS photo caption, A projectile hits the regional state administration building in Kharkiv on March 1

Moscow is also accused of using cluster bombs in another attack on the city. This type of weaponry scatters smaller ammunition after launch.

These bombs have been banned by many countries since the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, but neither Russia nor Ukraine have signed such a treaty.

Credit, CGU photo caption, Civilian vehicles damaged in Kharkiv

Human rights groups and Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN also accuse Russia of using vacuum pumps in an attack on the northeastern town of Okhtyrka.

Vacuum pumps are a thermobaric weapon that can cause great destruction by igniting a cloud of vaporized fuel.

There are no international laws specifically prohibiting their use, but if a country uses them to target civilian populations in built-up areas, schools or hospitals, it could be convicted of a war crime under the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907.

The Kremlin has denied committing war crimes or using cluster and vacuum bombs, calling the allegations “fake news”.

The country’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said: “Attacks are carried out only on military targets and exclusively with high-precision weapons.”