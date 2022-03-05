Ukraine Invasion: What is a War Crime?

A building with windows bursting and on fire

Credit, State Emergency of Ukraine/PA

photo caption,

Damage at the National University of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Russia denies committing war crimes

An investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine has been launched after Russia was accused of attacking civilians.

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) recently said that evidence is being collected on alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The announcement came after 39 nations asked for an inquiry to be opened. Russia denies attacking civilians.

Understand below what war crimes are and what Russia is being accused of.

