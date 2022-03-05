Ukraine navy sinks main warship to prevent capture

Decision is to prevent Russians from making propaganda pieces if they take over; ‘it is difficult to imagine a more difficult decision for a brave soldier and crew’, wrote Ukraine’s defense minister

the navy of Ukraine sank this Friday, 4, the Hetman Sahaidachny, its main warship. The information was confirmed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov. “The commander of the Ukrainian Navy’s flagship followed the order to flood the ship so that the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny, which was under repair, would not fall into enemy hands. It is difficult to imagine a more difficult decision for a brave soldier and crew,” Reznikov wrote in the Facebook. Even though the ship is not a threat to Russia, the choice was to prevent the Russians from doing propaganda pieces if they took control of the vessel.

For the first time since the start of the war that began on February 24, Russian troops have entered the port city of Mykolaiv, according to regional authorities. The Ukrainians still have control over the region. In a video shared on social media, the city’s governor, Vitaliy Kim, said that Russian soldiers are present in the city and that fighting is ongoing. “Don’t panic. Women and children stay at home,” Kim urged. The Russians’ intention to capture the southern region of Ukraine is because in this way they manage to reach Odessa, the country’s third largest city, and gain full control of the southern part, which makes it impossible for the Ukrainians to access the Black Sea.