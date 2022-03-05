Ukraine President Zelensky flees to Poland, says

As the Russian military offensive advanced, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left Ukraine and fled to Poland. Zelensky’s escape, if confirmed, takes place on the 9th day after the invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russian troops.

The information was published by deputy Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Legislature, on his Telegram channel, and released by the RIA Novostia news agency linked to the Kremlin.

“Zelensky left Ukraine. Verkhovna Rada deputies [o Parlamento ucraniano] they said they couldn’t reach him in Lviv. Now he is in Poland,” wrote Volodin.



Publication of a Russian deputy on Telegram, an instant messaging application, this Friday (4) / Reproduction/Telegram

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the chief of staff of the President of Ukraine, declined to answer a question about Zelensky’s whereabouts, TASS reports.

“For the president’s safety, we will not release information about where he is now. Nor will I deny or confirm the information about his whereabouts. Nothing about the whereabouts of the president, the fantastic personality of Volodymyr Zelensky,” explained Podolyak.

:: Understand what is at stake in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ::

Earlier, Russian bombing hit the region of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, and Ukrainian officials confirmed that Russia had taken control of the plant.

The Ukrainian side accuses Russia of “nuclear terror” and warns of the risks of an accident “worse than Chernobyl”. The Russians, in turn, justify the attack on the basis of a “monstrous provocation” by saboteurs.

The fact occurred the day after the advance of diplomatic negotiations. At a meeting in Belarus, representatives of Russia and Ukraine agreed on the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the protection of civilians and on the deepening of diplomatic dialogue.

President spoke in dialogue with Putin

Earlier, on Thursday (3), the Ukrainian president called for a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, so that a possible ceasefire could be negotiated between the leaders.

“I want to address the president of the Russian Federation again. The fight continues throughout Ukraine. Let’s sit at the negotiating table to prevent human fatalities,” Zelensky said.

The statement followed a statement by Ukrainian President Mikhail Podolyak’s adviser who said the government “always leaves room for negotiations” despite a “large-scale invasion” by Russian troops.

Editing: Rodrigo Durao Coelho