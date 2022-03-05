Ukraine says Russian soldiers are raping women in occupied cities

posted on 03/05/2022 06:00

(credit: Tolga Akmen / AFP)


Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba yesterday accused Russian soldiers of “raping women in occupied Ukrainian cities” at a virtual meeting organized by the UK-based international relations think tank Chatham House. The minister also called for the creation of a special criminal court to try the “crime of aggression” committed by Vladimir Putin. The meeting was also attended by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

“When bombs fall on our cities, when soldiers rape women in occupied cities and unfortunately we have many cases of Russian soldiers raping women in Ukrainian cities, of course it is difficult to talk about the effectiveness of international law,” said the minister.

“But it is the only tool we have to ensure that, in the end, everyone who made this war possible is brought to justice and that the Russian Federation, as a country that committed an act of aggression, is also held accountable,” he added.

Dmytro Kuleba favored the creation of a special criminal court to try the Russian “crime of aggression” in his country, an initiative supported by dozens of experts in international law and figures such as Brown and the American writer Paul Auster.

“We are losing a crucial weapon in the legal fight against Putin,” said Brown, who signed a petition to create a special jurisdiction.

