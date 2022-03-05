Ukraine sinks its biggest warship to prevent it from falling into Russian hands | Ukraine and Russia

“The commander of the flagship of the Ukrainian Navy carried out the order to sink the ship Hetman Sagaidachny, which was under repair, so that it would not be captured by the enemy. It is difficult to imagine a more difficult decision for a brave warrior and his entire team. But We are going to build a new, modern and powerful fleet. The important thing now is to resist,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Facebook post on Friday (4).