Ukraine sinks its biggest warship to prevent it from falling into Russian hands | Ukraine and Russia

The Ukrainian navy sank its largest warship, the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny, which was partially dismantled undergoing repairs, in the town of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea coast.
It was impossible to mount it and restore its combat capability in time to face the Russians.
According to the local website Dumskaya, Ukrainian intelligence obtained information that a special operation by Moscow’s naval special forces had been planned to apprehend the Hetman Sahaidachny.
Therefore, the order was given that, in the event of an attack, the hull was carefully filled with water, supporting the vessel at the bottom of the river where the shipyard where it received repairs is located.
“The commander of the flagship of the Ukrainian Navy carried out the order to sink the ship Hetman Sagaidachny, which was under repair, so that it would not be captured by the enemy. It is difficult to imagine a more difficult decision for a brave warrior and his entire team. But We are going to build a new, modern and powerful fleet. The important thing now is to resist,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Facebook post on Friday (4).
Now, to lift the ship, the Russian invaders would have to carry out a lengthy operation, something very difficult in hostile conditions. In the future, in theory, the frigate will be able to regain buoyancy and repair work can proceed.
The Hetman Sahaidachny was the only large ship for Ukraine left after the Russians annexed the Crimean peninsula and seized several Ukrainian vessels.
Russians advance on Mykolaiv
Russian forces are advancing to seize the port city of Mykolaiv, a key point in Russia’s bid to seize control of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said in an interview on Thursday that Russian forces that captured the southern town of Kherson on Wednesday were heading northwest towards his town.