Ukrainian foreign minister accuses Russian soldiers of raping women in invaded cities

Ukraine’s foreign minister urged Putin to be tried for ‘crime of aggression’ after invasion of the country

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP Dmytro Kuleba accused Russian soldiers of raping Ukrainian women



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, accused this Friday, 4, Russian soldiers of raping women in invaded Ukrainian cities. “When bombs fall on our cities, when soldiers rape women in occupied cities and, unfortunately, we have many cases of Russian soldiers raping women in Ukrainian cities, of course it is difficult to talk about the effectiveness of international law,” Kuleba told a meeting. virtual meeting organized by the London institute of studies in international relations Chatham House.

The chancellor also called for the creation of a special criminal court to judge the “crime of aggression” committed by the president of the Russia, Vladimir Putin. “It is the only tool we have to ensure that, in the end, everyone who made this war possible is brought to justice and that the Russian Federation, as a country that committed an act of aggression, is also held accountable,” he added. The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Monday announced the opening of an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, citing possible “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”. However, the Court is barred from prosecuting “crimes of aggression” – attacks from one state to another planned by a political or military leader – as Russia and Ukraine are among the countries that have not ratified the Rome Statute.

*With information from AFP