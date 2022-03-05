Ukrainian navy sinks its flagship; understand







Frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was sunk on orders from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Photo: Twitter @KyivIndependent

The flagship ship of the Ukrainian Navy’s fleet, the frigate Hetman Sahaidachnywas purposely sunk this Friday, 4, by orders of the country’s Ministry of Defense, reports the Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent.

According to the publication, the frigate was out of operation and undergoing renovations in the town of Mykolaiv. The order came directly from Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

The government’s intention was that the ship would not be captured by the Russians.

Even if it was not ready for battle, the frigate could fall into the hands of Vladimir Putin’s troops and serve as war propaganda.

The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this week that Russian soldiers had arrived in Mykolaiv, which is on the route to Odessa, Ukraine’s main port region.

⚡️Ukrainian Navy sinks its flagship so that Russians don’t get it. Frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was under repairs in Mykolaiv. The commander was ordered to sink it, according to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Photo: News sites, social media, original source unknown. pic.twitter.com/OLq9U0oVZi — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 4, 2022



