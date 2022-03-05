Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK mansion

An investigation is under way after a Ukrainian oligarch was found dead in his British mansion earlier this week, police revealed on Thursday. Mikhail Watford, 66, was pronounced dead after authorities were called to his home outside London on Monday around noon.

Authorities said the circumstances of the tycoon’s death did not appear suspicious but called it “inexplicable”. The father of three – who made his fortune in oil and gas after the end of the Soviet Union – was found hanged in his garage, The newspaper reported. Sun.

Close people and friends told media that the timing of his death raised questions, especially after the attempted assassination of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal on British soil. “His state of mind may have been affected by the situation in Ukraine,” said a family friend. “The timing of his death and the invasion of Ukraine was certainly no coincidence.”

Another unnamed person said: “After all the other suspicious deaths of Russian citizens and associates in the UK, it is only natural that there is speculation about his death.”

Watford was born as Mikhail Tolstosheya in Ukraine, but changed his surname when he moved to the UK. He lived in the Surrey mansion with his Estonian wife Jane after they moved from London, according to a 2015 Sunday Times profile.

