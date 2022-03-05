Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky survives three assassination attempts in one week – World

In the space of just one week, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, survived at least three assassination attempts. The information is from the secretary of National Security and Defense, Oleksii Danilov.

According to the holder of the Pasta, the Ukrainian leader would be killed by mercenaries from the Wagner group, supported by the Kremlin, or by Chechen special forces last week.

“I can say that we received information from the [Serviço Federal de Segurança da Rússia]who does not want to participate in this bloody war,” Danilov told local TV stations.

mercenaries

The Times newspaper detailed that the Wagner group has 400 members in Kiev, where it infiltrated with a “murder list” of 24 names.

In addition to Zelensky, the prime minister of Ukraine, the entire cabinet, the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, and his brother Wladimir, were to be executed.

The attacks, however, were thwarted by anti-war members of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), who alerted Ukrainian officials.

A source close to the Wagner group said it was “strange” how well informed Zelensky’s security team appeared to be.

That’s because the government anticipated and imposed a 36-hour curfew in Kiev for Ukrainian troops to take to the streets in search of the Russian invaders last Saturday (26).