Ukrainian refugees now exceed 1 million

The UN (United Nations) has already counted more than 1.2 million people who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war against Russia, which started on the 24th. body spoke of 1 million refugees. The current data was compiled until Thursday (3).

To have greater control of the situation, the UN created a website for the disclosure of the number of Ukrainian refugees. According to the organization, Poland is the nation that has received the most people from Ukraine so far.

Countries that received the most people from Ukraine

Poland: 649 thousand Hungary: 144 thousand Moldova: 103 thousand Slovakia: 90 thousand Romania 57 thousand Other European countries: 110 thousand

The UN also recorded the movement of 96,000 people to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine, from 18 to 23 February. THE Russia itself also received Ukrainians after the start of the war; around 53,000, according to the entity.

The day of greatest influx of people from Ukraine, according to the UN, was on Tuesday (1), when more than 197,000 people crossed the country’s borders. See the movement of refugees per day:

February 24: 79 thousand

February 25: 115 thousand

February 26: 150 thousand

February 27: 171 thousand

February 28: 156 thousand

March 1: 197 thousand

March 2: 174 thousand

March 3: 165 thousand

The UN estimates that 4 million people could leave Ukraine depending on the unfolding of the war between the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky and the one led by Vladimir Putin.

Because of the large movement of people out of Ukraine, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, is in Moldova accompanying the arrival in the neighboring country.

“Today in Palanca I saw thousands upon thousands of people crossing the Ukraine-Moldova border. Thousands of stories of separation, anguish and loss. A difficult day but one of great respect for the many dedicated Moldovan staff and people helping refugees “, Grandi posted on his Twitter profile.

Today at Palanca I saw thousands and thousands of people streaming across Ukraine’s border crossing with Moldova. Thousands of stories of separation, anguish, and loss. A difficult day, but much respect for the many dedicated Moldovan officials and people helping the refugees. pic.twitter.com/84dPcFcCPG — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 4, 2022

Also this Friday, the High Commission met with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. On the occasion, he thanked the Moldovan government for its support in welcoming people from Ukraine.

“Moldova has generously opened its doors to all those fleeing Ukraine but in need of international help – faster and faster,” he wrote. Grand.