Ukrainians from food to Russian military, who cries when calling me; see – International

A Russian soldier was taken in and given food by Ukrainian civilians during the invasion of the country. The record made by the residents of the region went viral, this Wednesday (2/3), and shows the soldier being fed by people while talking, emotional, with his mother by video call.

The video was posted on the networks by journalist and BuzzFeed correspondent in Ukraine, Christopher Miller. “Remarkable video is circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave food and tea to a captured Russian soldier and called his mother to say he is fine. He broke down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here with Putin’s brutality,” the reporter wrote. .

Ukrainians share video of Russian soldiers crying

In footage credited to the Ukrainian Secret Service (SBU), Russian agents can be seen crying in despair as they talk on the phone. “We came to train, we were tricked and that’s why I’m here”, said one of the family soldiers.

In the videos, the military are interviewed by Ukrainians and say that they were deceived by the supervisors. Before leaving Russian territory, the agents were told that they would “train”, not war.

