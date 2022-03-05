understand the role of the war in Ukraine

Ukraine faces refugee crisis due to war with Russia

More than a million people have already left the country.

A total of five million must seek shelter in other nations

With over a million refugees in about a week, the war in ukraine must represent a humanitarian crisis rarely seen. The movement out of the country remains intense and should increase in the coming weeks.

Initially, the prediction was that about four million people would leave Ukrainian territory because of the Russian invasion. A few days later, that number has risen to five million, according to United Nations (UN) ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Compared to an annual estimate made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the stampede of people from Ukraine could become one of the biggest in the world.

In 2020, the agency registered 6.8 million refugees,W spread around the world, coming from Syria and seeking asylum, that is, people who were not yet fully legalized in their new countries.

Ukraine is experiencing a refugee crisis – Photo: Statista/Authorized Reproduction

The second biggest refugee crisis pointed out by the UNHCR was related to the displacement of people from Palestine, followed by the departure of a good part of the population of Venezuela, both with around five million.

Refugees from Sudan and South Sudan numbered three million people in 2020, while people who fled Afghanistan totaled three million.

UNICEF says 500,000 children have fled Ukraine

After the invasion of Russia, 500,000 children had to flee their homes in Ukraine, informed this Friday (4) the UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund, created by the UN.

Keep reading

“The use of explosive weapons in cities could quickly turn this crisis into a catastrophe for Ukraine’s children,” said Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

People swarm in an attempt to leave Ukraine (MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

“There are no armed operations of this scale that do not result in harm to children. The consequences will be tragic,” she added.

According to the agency, since February 24, when Russian troops began their invasion of the neighboring country, 17 children have been killed and 30 injured.

In a note, Unicef ​​recalls that these data are from reports that the United Nations managed to verify. That is, the number of child victims is probably much higher.