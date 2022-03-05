Unowned Space Junk Finally Hits the Moon

A piece of rocket propellant, which weighs three tons, finally hit the moon this Friday (4) around 9:25 am (Brasilia time). The impact marks the first unintentional lunar collision involving spacecraft debris. Before that, only probes from missions that landed on lunar soil.

It has been speculated since February that it could be the remains of a SpaceX rocket. Later, experts came to believe that the debris was part of a Chinese mission, which denies authorship. So far, no one knows who owns the material that hit the Moon.

According to experts, the space junk ended up on the far side of the Moon (a satellite region that we cannot see from Earth because of the synchronized rotation with our planet), making it impossible for ground-based telescopes to observe the impact. It is estimated that the rocket chunk hit an area close to the Hertzsrpung crater, which is 570 km in diameter.

Image shows possible space junk impact site on the far side of the Moon Image: NASA/LROC/ASU/Scott Sutherland via Space.com

We should just have details on the impact in the coming weeks. According to the website Space.com, the LRO (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter), a NASA spacecraft that orbits the Moon, was probably not in a position to capture information about the location.

Another possibility is for the Indian probe Chandrayaan-2, which also orbits our satellite, to take pictures of the place so that we know about the impact and, perhaps, the origin of this debris.

Who’s the owner?

At first, astronomer Bill Gray thought they were the remains of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, fired in 2015 to take US government satellites into space.

After a few days, Gray recalculated and issued an erratum on the Project Pluto website, a project he develops focused on space observations of elements around the Earth. He concluded that the space junk belonged to a Chinese rocket launched in 2014 as part of the Chang’e 5-T1 mission.

The Chinese government, for its part, denied that the space junk was part of a mission conducted by the country. A spokesman said the space equipment would have already fallen into Earth’s atmosphere and combusted.

Last Tuesday (1st), the United States Space Command, which detects space debris, reported that the debris may be of Chinese origin. According to the organization, the “upper stage” – one of the parts of the space launcher – of the Chinese rocket, launched in 2014, never left orbit. However, they do not categorically state the origin of the equipment or the country responsible for the wreckage.

*With collaboration information from Bárbara Mannara and Space.com