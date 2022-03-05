US has delivered most of Ukraine’s promised weapons, says Pentagon official

A Pentagon official said this Friday (4) that the United States has already delivered more than two-thirds of the weapons promised at the end of February to the Ukrainewhich is using them “effectively” to stop the advance of Russian forces.

Washington disbursed US$60 million (approximately R$304 million) in military assistance to Ukraine in the autumn, followed by an additional US$200 million (approximately R$1 billion) in December for weapons and ammunition that, for the most part, were handed over to Ukrainian forces, according to the US Department of Defense official.

On February 26, the US government unlocked unprecedented new military aid of US$350 million (approximately R$1.7 billion) to support Kiev in the face of the Russian invasion.





This amount is intended “to urgently provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition, Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles”, said this week in Congress the head of the State Department for political-military issues, Jessica Lewis, officially confirming the delivery of the Stingers.

Of that US$ 350 million, “we have already delivered to the Ukrainians equipment worth US$ 240 million (approximately R$ 1.2 billion), including some of the most essential, such as anti-armored equipment”, explained this Friday the employee of the Pentagon.

“There are no indications of Russian interference” to impede arms deliveries, he added. The weapons and ammunition are being delivered to Ukrainian forces “in various places”, said another US Defense Department official, who declined to offer details.

“We were all very impressed with the effectiveness with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use the equipment we provide”, distributing it “very quickly” on the battlefield to “stop the Russian advance”, insisted the Pentagon official.





The source also noted that the United States “trained” Kiev’s army in the use of these weapons in the past, including last-minute training in December and early January.

“[Os ucranianos] are familiar with the vast majority of what we offer”, he assured.

The official added that 14 other countries have already delivered weapons to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, and recalled that US President Joe Biden asked Congress for more funds to continue with the supply.



