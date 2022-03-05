US looks into whether Russia committed war crimes

The United States is evaluating whether Russia committed war crimes but has yet to come to any conclusions, the White House said on Friday, adding that the Russian attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine was “the height of irresponsibility”.

The US government was already looking into possible Russian war crimes based on evidence of Russian attacks on civilians, even before Moscow attacked one of Ukraine’s nuclear plants on Thursday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. reporters.







In another day of war, scenes of destruction multiply across Ukraine Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

White House says not advocating regime change in Russia

The White House is not advocating regime change in Russia, President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman said on Friday, after a US senator called for the Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

“We are not advocating the death of the leader of a foreign country or regime change. This is not US policy,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, called for someone in Russia to “take this guy out”, referring to Putin.