US Senator Calls for Putin’s Assassination: ‘I Would Be Doing a Great Service’

Lindsey Graham, 66, criticized Russia’s president for actions in Ukraine and said the Russian people are the only ones who can stop the war.

Playback / Instagram @lindseygrahamsc Senator polemicized by calling for the death of the Russian president and citing historical situations on his Twitter profile.



the senator of U.S Lindsey Graham66, asked that “someone in the Russia” assassinate the president of the country, Vladimir Putindue to the invasion of Ukraine. “How does this end? Someone in Russia should get up… and finish this guy off.” Fox News aired on Thursday, 3rd. After the interview, Graham returned to talk about the issue on his Twitter, saying that “the only people who can fix this are the Russian people”. “Is there a Brutus in Russia?” he asked, referring to one of the assassins of the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar. The senator also questioned whether there is a “more successful Colonel Stauffenberg”, referring to the German officer who tried to kill Hitler in 1944. “You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service”, he concluded. The South Carolina senator has been in Congress for nearly 20 years and on Thursday introduced a resolution condemning Russia’s president and the country’s military commanders for committing “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity.”