Venezuela indexes minimum wage to national cryptocurrency Petro – Cryptocurrencies

Venezuela will peg 50% of the country’s minimum wage to the national cryptocurrency Petro (PTR), according to today’s report by Bloomberg. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro also announced an 18-fold increase in the minimum wage, to 126 bolivars (about R$145).

The Petro is powered by the Dash (DASH) blockchain and is issued by the government. The asset, therefore, has more characteristics of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) than a cryptocurrency.

Not much is known about Petro as its blockchain explorer is not publicly accessible. By consulting the Wayback Machine tool, it is possible to check out some information from the explorer from April 2020, but since then, the official link leads to a blank page.

In theory, it is possible to buy Petro with Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) at the central bank of Venezuela and on local exchanges, but the price of cryptocurrency in these places varies greatly.

According to reports, most Venezuelans use the Petro more out of necessity than choice. Pension payments, for example, are made in cryptocurrency.

For US residents, it is illegal to own or trade in Petro because of sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

At the time of writing, the government of Venezuela had not responded to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

