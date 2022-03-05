Video: Doctor and his son try to help victims, but are killed by Russian soldiers

Ukrainian villagers were trying to escape from the combat zones around Kievwhile fighting continued between the troops russians and ukrainian.

Petro Lytvyn, from Motyzhyn in the Kiev region, said three people were shot when a military convoy passed through his village, which is 50 kilometers west of Kiev.

“As the convoy was passing through here, one person got out and was shot,” he said on Thursday. “Our local doctor with his son was trying to get him to the hospital.”

According to Lytvyn, they didn’t make it to the hospital – they were shot dead in the doctor’s car.

Residents were hesitant to approach the bullet-riddled car and retrieve the bodies if the vehicle was trapped.

Another local resident, Olena Dovzhenko, packed her bags on Thursday and spoke to the Associated Press as she was driving out with her family and pet dog.

She said she had trouble calming down, eating or drinking during the first three days of conflict, but was now getting used to the sound.

“At first my heart was pounding, I had panic attacks,” she said. “I was just sitting there shocked and I didn’t know what to do.”







