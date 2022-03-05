Video proves destruction of the Antonov ‘Mriya’, the largest plane in the world – Prisma

A video broadcast on Russian state TV showed the wreckage of the world’s largest cargo plane, the Antonov AN-225, which was destroyed near Kiev in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.





The announcement about the destruction of the aircraft was made last Sunday (27), but conflicting information, including a dubious disclosure by the manufacturer itself, left doubts in the air and even brought hope to aviation enthusiasts. Images of the ruined Ukrainian jet, however, were shown on Friday (25) on Russia’s state-run Channel 1 and from there shared on Western social media channels.







The plane, also called Mriya, which means “Dream”, is a point of Ukrainian pride.

Channel 1 correspondent Irina Kuksenkova reported from Hostomel Airport, a disputed airstrip about 24 km from the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The terminal serves as the base of the manufacturer Antonov.

The Mriya had six engines spread over 88.4 m wingspans. The carrying capacity was 250 tons.

The height of the plane, 32 m, was equivalent to that of an eight-story building, and it was the only model built in the 1980s, designed to support the Russian space program – irony of destiny –.

Despite the imminence of the Russian invasion, the plane would not have been withdrawn from Kiev as it was undergoing long maintenance work.



