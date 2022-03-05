Vitali Klitschko says Kiev will not surrender

Ukrainians have no way back and will defend their homeland from Russian invaders, Kiev mayor and former world heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko told Reuters on Thursday.

Alongside his brother Wladimir, also a boxing star in the heavyweight division, Klitschko spoke from the capital via Skype on the day the invasion of Ukraine entered its second week. Moscow has been bombing several Ukrainian cities and its main attack force remained stationed north of Kiev.

“Thousands, already tens of thousands, have been killed in this war against Ukraine. And that number will unfortunately only grow,” Klitschko said, speaking from a shelter he works at in Kiev. “We will not surrender. We have nowhere to retreat.”

He said about half of the city’s 3 million people had fled. Authorities also evacuated many orphans to Poland and Germany, he said.

“The situation is tense, people are worried,” he said, adding that projectiles were constantly “hitting residential buildings or important infrastructure.”

“The city needs peace and peaceful skies — residents of Kiev have been in their basements for a week, non-stop, now because of the aerial alarms that go off all the time.”

Klitschko said Russia was trying to encircle Kiev as well and urged the Russians to challenge President Vladimir Putin.

“You are an instrument in the hands of a man with only one ambition — to resurrect the Soviet Union? For one man’s ambition, we are paying a heavy price.”

Putin said his “special military operation” was intended to protect persecuted Russians in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that now wants to join NATO and the European Union.

The boxing brothers, whose mother is ethnically Russian, said Ukraine has always been a home for Ukrainians, Russians, Jews, other religions and ethnicities.

“It makes no sense. There is no reason to attack Ukraine,” Wladimir said, saying that images of bomb damage in Kharkiv were weighing heavily on people’s minds. “Is it complete madness? What’s happening is terror. It’s happening in 2022. It’s something our minds don’t understand.”