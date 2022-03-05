War: Bolsonaro says ‘Brazil will not dive into an adventure’ – News

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday (4th) that Brazil “will not plunge into an adventure”, when commenting on the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military troops. The representative stressed that responsibility is the well-being of Brazilians and preached for freedom and peace.

“Today we have a problem 10,000 km from here and our responsibility, in the first place, is with the well-being of our people. Our posture has shown to the world how we are acting in this episode”, he said.

“We are connected with the whole world and balance, exemption and respect for everyone is enforced by the Chief Executive. Brazil will not dive into an adventure. Brazil has its own path, respects everyone’s freedom, does everything for peace , but first of all, we have to set an example for this”, he added.

Bolsonaro has avoided taking a clear stance on the conflict that is taking place for the ninth day in a row in the Eastern European country. The representative said that the country would adopt a position of neutrality and that it would be committed to protecting Brazilians who are in Ukraine.





Despite the president’s speech, Brazil was one of the countries that voted at the UN General Assembly (United Nations) in favor of the resolution that “demands” that Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine, in a strong rebuke to the Russian invasion by the global body in charge of peace and security.

After more than two days of debate, 141 of the 193 member countries voted in favor of the resolution, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Argentina. Of the BRICS members (made up of South Africa, Brazil, China, India and Russia), only Brazil voted in favor of the document.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted Bolsonaro’s criticism of Vice President Hamilton Mourão. Last week, the general said that Brazil is not neutral in the conflict and condemned the Russian attack. Later, Bolsonaro said that Mourão committed a “peruada” and that only the President of the Republic can speak out on the matter.

Last Thursday (3), Bolsonaro spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone about the war in Ukraine. According to the British government, both demanded an “urgent ceasefire”.





The statements made by Bolsonaro took place at a ceremony held in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, in allusion to the concession contracts for the Presidente Dutra highway, the most important in the country.

During the event, the president again criticized health measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as social distancing and the vaccination passport, adopted in several countries around the world. Bolsonaro also commented on the attack suffered in 2018, in Juiz de Fora (MG), during the election campaign.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy. First, the survival of an assassination attempt by a PSOL militant. Then an election, in which almost no one believed, but we had him with us. [aponta para o céu] and a large part of the Brazilian population. Then you are here and approving our management. It is because, throughout all this time, despite two [anos] be in the pandemic, we did what we could have done best”, he said.

Ministers Tarcísio Freitas (Infrastructure) and Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) were present, as well as federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). Former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who is expected to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in the October elections, also attended the event and received kisses from Bolsonaro.





“The success of our government is associated with all our ministers and some former ministers, such as our eternal Ricardo Salles present here. The man who, at the Ministry of the Environment, knew very well how to behave and know about his marriage with Ministry of Agriculture.”





Dutra road concession

In October last year, the CCR group won the concession auction for 625.8 kilometers of the two highways in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The event was held at the São Paulo Stock Exchange. Over the next 30 years, the concessionaire must invest R$ 14.8 billion in order to modernize the roads and allocate R$ 10.8 billion to raise the standards of the services provided.

The contract also provides for a series of interventions, such as the duplication of 80 kilometers of the BR-101, between Rio de Janeiro and Angra dos Reis, and 590 kilometers of additional lanes. According to the federal government, the works are expected to create nearly 220,000 jobs over three decades.

The stretch granted on BR-116 (President Dutra highway) will be 355.5 kilometers long, from the junction of the highway with BR-465, in the municipality of Seropédica (RJ), to the junction of BR-381 with SP-015 (marginal Tietê), in the capital of São Paulo. The concession of the BR-101 (Rio-Santos) will cover 270.3 km, from the junction of the highway with the BR-465, in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Campo Grande neighborhood), to Ubatuba (SP).

In total, in the stretches granted, the company that won the auction must carry out the construction of 590.9 kilometers of additional lanes; 25.2 km of reversible lanes; 46 km of noise barriers; 144 km of side roads; four rest stations and 129 walkways, among other works. The duplication of 80.1 km on the Rio-Santos highway (from km 416 to km 496.1) is also planned, which should take place from the sixth year of the concession.

Ten toll plazas will be built on the highways granted: on the BR-116, on the São Paulo stretch, in Arujá (two plazas), Guararema, Jacareí (two plazas) and Moreira César. On the Rio de Janeiro stretch, there will be a toll in Itatiaia. On BR-101 there will be three squares: in Paraty, Mangaratiba and in Itaguaí. According to the forecast of the value of tolls released by ANTT before the auction, prices will vary from R$ 3.83, in Arujá and Guararema, to R$ 14.49, in Moreira César.