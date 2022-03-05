War in Ukraine is economic catastrophe, warns World Bank

  • Jonathan Josephs
  • BBC News business reporter

A member of the Territorial Defense Forces guards a checkpoint, as Russia"s invasion of Ukraine continues, at the Independence Square in central Kyiv,

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

The war in Ukraine will cause more problems for the global economy, David Malpass says

The war in Ukraine is a “world catastrophe” that will cut off global economic growth, the World Bank president told the BBC.

“As inflation was already rising, the war in Ukraine comes at a bad time for the world,” said David Malpass. He emphasized that his biggest concern is “about the sheer loss of human life” that is taking place.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers are believed to have been killed in the fighting.

Malpass said the war’s economic impact extends beyond Ukraine’s borders, and increases in global energy prices in particular “hit the poor hardest, as does inflation.”

