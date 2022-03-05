War in Ukraine: White House worries about Putin’s reaction to sanctions – International

WASHINGTON – Advisers to the American President, Joe Bidenwho developed the strategy for punish Russia with sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine now they worry about the reaction of the Russian president, Vladimir Putinthe intensity of these punishments, which were organized faster and more intensely than many in the West had expected.

US government officials have debated the issue repeatedly in recent days, after being told by intelligence agents that Putin has a tendency to react when cornered. In reports, these agents listed a range of possible Kremlin responses, ranging from attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine to cyberattacks against the US financial system. More serious, if less likely, retaliations include new nuclear threats and an expansion of the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders.

The debate is linked to intelligence reassessments of Putin’s psychological profile. There is concern among the US spy community that Putin may have had his ambition and risk appetite altered by two years of isolation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

nuclear threat

Those fears about Putin’s reaction gained traction on Saturday as the Russian leader put his nuclear arsenal on combat alert to respond to Western financial sanctions. In the days that followed, however, there was little real evidence of this readiness.

Faced with the escalation, the Department of Defense chose to cancel tests with nuclear missiles in the US, to avoid further aggravation with the Kremlin. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the decision was taken to show the US is a responsible nuclear power.

Behind the scenes, Biden advisers have dubbed the problem “Putin cornered,” compounded by the recent decision by transnational corporations to end partnerships with Russia in the oil and gas sector.

Departure to Putin

At a White House press conference, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she was unaware of any effort to de-escalate the situation. “I think right now they are marching towards Kiev with a convoy and continuing to take barbaric measures against the people of Ukraine. So now is not the time when we are offering options to reduce sanctions.”

However, a senior State Department official, asked about debates within the administration about the risks ahead, said there were nuances in the administration’s approach that point to possible ways out for the Russian leader./ NYT AND WPOST