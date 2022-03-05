War in Ukraine: Why Russian 64km Convoy Stopped Moving Near Kiev | Ukraine and Russia

The massive Russian military convoy, 64 kilometers long, which is near Ukraine’s capital Kiev, has barely moved in three days, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

But US defense officials say Russia still intends to encircle and seize the city where some three million people live — using siege tactics if necessary.

Recently released satellite images showing the size of the convoy sparked fears that an attack was imminent.

But UK and US officials say logistical problems could be slowing its progress.

In an intelligence update on Thursday morning, the UK Ministry of Defense said the column had made “little discernible advance in more than three days” and remains more than 30km from Kiev.

Several reasons could explain why the massive column, which includes armored vehicles, tanks and towed artillery, stopped advancing towards the capital.

Among them, logistical problems, unexpected Ukrainian resistance and low morale among Russian troops.

2 of 2 Russian train on the outskirts of Kiev — Photo: BBC Russian train on the outskirts of Kiev — Photo: BBC

Mechanical failures and congestion are causing problems, according to the UK government. There are also said to be shortages of food and fuel, and reports that poor quality and poorly maintained tires may also be an issue.

“There is a huge logistical failure in the supply of fuel, food, spare parts and tires … they have become mired in the mud in a way that makes it difficult for vehicles to get out,” said General Sir Richard Barrons, former commander of the armed forces. from the UK to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

However, he said command and control issues — for example, faulty radio networks and communication over open networks — are likely causing bigger problems.

The Pentagon also said Russia was having logistical problems and had made the decision to deliberately regroup and reassess the “advance they had not made and how to make up for lost time”.

Ukrainian resistance is also believed to be hampering the convoy’s advance, according to the Pentagon, although the Pentagon noted that it was unable to verify this claim fully independently.

Stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance could also be taking a toll on Russian morale — another reason given for the convoy’s lack of movement.

“The general morale of the people sitting in this convoy is falling every day,” Oleksandr Danylyuk, former secretary of Ukraine’s Security and National Defense Council, told the BBC, comparing it to the strong motivation of the Ukrainian military to defend its capital.

On Tuesday, a US defense official told reporters there were signs of morale problems in the Russian force, which makes use of large numbers of conscripted soldiers.

“Not all of them were… even aware that they were going to be sent to a combat operation,” the official said.

Can the train be destroyed?

Ukraine has some air capability and has been using powerful Turkish-made drones to destroy other Russian convoys.

But according to General Barrons, Kiev simply doesn’t have the military strength needed to destroy a column of that size.

“They were good at attacking the convoy from the front and sides,” he said, but any air damage would be very localized.

Russia will also have air defenses around the convoy, which could bring down Ukrainian targets, the general added.

Therefore, an air strike on the convoy would risk losing even more of Ukraine’s already limited air force.

Some analysts have suggested that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should consider destroying the convoy, but that would be a major escalation that would risk a war between two nuclear powers.

Western governments have repeatedly said they have no intention of becoming directly involved in the conflict.

What will the train do next?

Despite all the reported problems, the fact remains that a huge column of Russian military equipment is located north of Kiev, and at some point it is likely to advance.

“This huge column will surround and besiege the capital,” former British army chief General Lord Dannatt told the BBC, adding that an attempt by the Russians to take Kiev street by street would be extremely damaging.

General Barrons said the convoy still contained a lot of military capability that could do major damage to Kiev.

He believes the convoy will likely become part of a force that will surround Kiev with a combination of artillery and infantry.

At this point, he said, the Russians would have two options. Either give an ultimatum to surrender, or recognize that the capital will not give up and attack it the same way they are doing in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv.