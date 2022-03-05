War in Ukraine: Why Russian Convoy 64km Stopped Moving Near Kiev

Abhishek Pratap 17 seconds ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: Why Russian Convoy 64km Stopped Moving Near Kiev 0 Views

A Ukrainian military man stands guard at Independence Square in Kiev, March 2, 2022

Credit, EPA

The massive Russian military convoy, 64 kilometers long, which is near Ukraine’s capital Kiev, has barely moved in three days, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

But US defense officials say Russia still intends to encircle and seize the city where some three million people live — using siege tactics if necessary.

Recently released satellite images showing the size of the convoy sparked fears that an attack was imminent.

But UK and US officials say logistical problems could be slowing its progress.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russians are 25 km from central Kiev, says US official

A high-ranking US Defense official said today that Russian forces are still approximately 25 kilometers …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved