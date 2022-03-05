War raises alert of lack of oxygen to treat patients with covid in Ukraine

Amid so much news about bombings and attacks, a relevant aspect about the war in Ukraine has gone unnoticed by many analyses: the conflict takes place in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, a disease that affected 5 million and killed 112,000 citizens of this country located in eastern Europe.

A constant concern of international health agencies is the lack of essential equipment and medicines to ensure the survival of patients with covid in the most serious condition, such as oxygen.

On sites that compile statistics on the global public health crisis, such as Our World In Datacreated at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, updates on the numbers of cases and deaths by covid in Ukraine were stalled for a week from February 24, the day Russian military forces crossed the borders and began to invade. the neighboring territory.

At that time, Ukraine appeared to be coming off a fourth wave of cases and deaths related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. On February 9, the country broke the record for new infections, with the registration of 37,000 new diagnoses in 24 hours, as you can see in the charts below.

