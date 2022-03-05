Weight training is more beneficial for sleep quality than aerobic exercise

posted on 04/03/2022 14:04



Sleep efficiency improved only for patients who did resistance exercise and combined training; illustrative photo – (credit: Direct Media/StockSnap)

Establishing the goals you want to achieve when starting a new type of physical activity is essential for the results to be favorable, since different types of exercise have different effects and benefits for the human body. That’s why a study published this Friday (4/3) by doctors from the American Heart Association could become an asset to physical educators and people looking to start a new activity, in general.

Researchers have found that when it comes to sleep quality, so-called resistance training is more effective than aerobic exercise in equivalent sets. To reach this conclusion, professionals evaluated the performance of 386 adult patients divided into four groups: people who did not exercise; who did aerobic exercises; those who did resistance training; and a group with a hybrid series, with the two previous types combined.

All were monitored for 12 months, with three weekly sessions of 60 minutes of the designated modality. For the hybrid group, there were 30 minutes of exercises in each modality. The intensity analyzed was “moderate to vigorous”. Participants in the aerobic group were able to choose between treadmills or three types of bicycles. In the set that made resistance, the volunteers chose between series that worked legs, biceps, hips, among others.

In parallel, the researchers periodically applied questionnaires to all groups to assess the sleep quality of respondents. The analysis was divided into four parameters: duration, efficiency, latency (time it takes a person to fall asleep after lying down) and presence of sleep disturbances.

At the start of the study, 35% of participants slept poorly and 42% got less than seven hours of sleep a night. In these cases, those who practiced weight training managed to increase, on average, 40 minutes of sleep time against an increase of 23 minutes, in the case of people who walked and similar. The increase was even smaller for the hybrid group, 17 minutes, similar to the control group, which slept for an additional 15 minutes on average.

Sleep efficiency improved only for patients who did resistance exercise and combined training. The latency decreased slightly, three minutes, among those who did weight training, but did not change in any other group. Surprisingly, the overall quality of sleep improved for everyone, including those who didn’t exercise.

“Resistance exercise significantly improved sleep duration and efficiency, which are critical indicators of quality and reflect how well a person falls asleep and stays asleep through the night. So, if your sleep has noticeably worsened over the past two stressful years, consider incorporating two or more resistance training sessions into your regular exercise routine to improve overall muscle and bone health, as well as sleep.” of the research, Angelique Brellenthin, assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University.