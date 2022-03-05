What are the chances of a nuclear war and how this conflict would impact Brazil – Mundo

The successive escalation of Russian threats and attacks in Ukraine raises fears about the world security. After Russia invaded Swedish airspace on Wednesday (2), the United States warned of the danger of a possible nuclear war. In the Security Council of the United Nations, countries that possess the dreaded bombs signed a document in which they pledged not to start the atomic conflict. Even so, are there still chances of a nuclear war? How would Brazil be affected?

In the world, there are more than 13 thousand warheadswhich are rockets, projectiles or missiles with encapsulated nuclear weapons – and the number was much higher: during the Cold War, the Soviet Union and the United States had, together, more than 60 thousand warheads.

Russia, heir to the Soviet Union, currently holds the largest number, with at least 5,900 warheads. Then the United States, with 5,400. Only then do we have China in the rankings, with 350 warheads. That is, more than 90% of these weapons are concentrated in Russia and the United States.

After the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, several treaties and organizations were created, such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to prevent further nuclear attacks. However, countries considered to be great powers, such as Russia and the United States, continued to arm and invest in nuclear weapons.

What would the damage of a nuclear bomb be these days?

Since the explosions in Japan, nuclear weapons evolved. Professor Carlos Alberto Santos, from the Physics department at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), says that the damage would currently be much bigger. “Today’s bombs are 100 times bigger than the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. So imagine that a single current bomb can easily destroy a major city in the world with 5 million people,” he said.

Marcelo Uchôa, professor of Public International Law at the University of Fortaleza (UNIFOR), believes that the possibility of a nuclear war is remote, however, “history has already proven that humanity is capable of using nuclear bombs and doing that with itself and with the planet. You can’t play with the threat”. If it becomes a nuclear war, it will “have no end”.

At the end of the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union together possessed more than 60,000 nuclear weapons.

O full nuclear confrontation it would destroy all humanity and, according to Professor Carlos Alberto, it would initially kill 2 million people, if located in the Northern Hemisphere.

Sarah Lima, an expert in international law, does not see the possibility as that remote.

“Although unlikely, I wouldn’t say the chances are that remote, based on the threats from the Russian state and the training that has been carried out,” he says.

However, he does not rule out the possibility that the nuclear threat “is being used as a bluff to stop the interference of other countries”.

Uchôa also agrees with the specialist and says that “the consideration of the possibility is one more word clash of the Russian government”.

Russia and the United States own over 90% of the world's existing nuclear warheads

Another consequence of a major nuclear war is the nuclear winter, points out physicist Carlos Alberto. “He [o inverno nuclear] constitutes a radical change in our environment, due to the heat and radiation generated in a nuclear war of great proportions”, explains

“The ozone layer would be partially destroyed, a huge amount of dust raised by the explosions would block sunlight, leading to glacial temperatures across the planet for several weeks. No part of the planet would be protected”, adds the professor. This theory, however, has no unanimity among scientists.

How would Brazil be affected?

Brazil doesn’t have atomic bombs, only nuclear plants, like the one located in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. Despite having technologies to manufacture one, after a safeguards agreement with Argentina, in 1991, the country committed itself not to develop atomic weapons, keeping South America denuclearized, explains Carlos Alberto.

Nuclear strikes are remote but not to be ruled out, experts say

In the event of a nuclear bomb attack, Sarah Lima says that an immediate effect in Brazil would be “increase in inflation and prices of various products, as well as the possibility of shortages of certain imported products. to “neutrality,” he says.

For Uchôa, Brazil will not be able to to run away of the conflict, despite not participating directly, because there are bilateral trade relations with Russia. “Brazil forms the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) with Russia. will raise the price, oil, iron, ores in general. With Russia falling into its power, there will be a ripple effect around the world,” he says.