What happened to the Russian Air Force? US experts are baffled

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US intelligence had predicted a violent attack from Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power its military had gathered to dominate the skies over Ukraine.

But the first six days confounded those expectations and instead saw Moscow act much more tactfully with its airpower, so much so that US officials cannot explain exactly what is driving Russia’s apparent risk-averse behavior.

“They’re not necessarily willing to take huge risks with their own aircraft and their own pilots,” said a senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Vastly surpassed by Russia’s military in terms of raw numbers and firepower, Ukraine’s own air force is still flying and its air defenses are still considered viable – a fact that baffles military experts.

After the initial salvos of the war on February 24, analysts had expected the Russian military to immediately attempt to destroy Ukraine’s air force and air defenses.

This would have been “the logical and widely anticipated next step, as seen in almost every military conflict since 1938”, wrote the RUSI think-tank in London, in an article called “The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force”.

Instead, Ukrainian air force fighters are still conducting low-level defensive counter-attack and ground-attack missions. Russia is still flying through contested airspace.

Ukrainian troops with surface-to-air rockets are capable of threatening Russian aircraft and creating risks for Russian pilots trying to support ground forces.

“There are a lot of things that are making this perplexing,” said Rob Lee, a Russian military expert at the Foreign Police Research Institute.

He thought that the beginning of the war would be the “maximum use of force”.

“Because every day that happens there is a cost and the risk increases. And they’re not doing that and it’s really hard to explain for any realistic reason.”

Confusion over how Russia has used its air force comes as President Joe Biden’s administration rejects Kiev’s calls for a no-fly zone that could lead the United States directly into conflict with Russia, whose plans for its air force are not. clear.

Military experts saw evidence of a lack of coordination by the Russian air force with ground troop formations, with several Russian troop columns sent beyond the reach of their own air defense cover.

This leaves Russian soldiers vulnerable to attacks from Ukrainian forces, including those newly equipped with Turkish drones and American and British anti-tank missiles.

David Deptula, a retired three-star US Air Force general who once commanded the no-fly zone in northern Iraq, said he was surprised Russia hadn’t worked harder to establish air dominance early on.

“The Russians are finding that coordinating multi-domain operations is not easy,” Deptula told Reuters. “And that they’re not as good as they thought they were.”

While the performance of the Russians is underwhelming, Ukraine’s military has exceeded expectations so far.

Ukraine’s experience of the last eight years of fighting with Russian-backed separatist forces in the east has been dominated by static World War I-style trench warfare.

In contrast, Russian forces gained combat experience in Syria, where they intervened alongside President Bashar al-Assad, and demonstrated some ability to synchronize ground maneuvers with air and drone strikes.

Ukraine’s ability to continue flying Air Force jets is a visible demonstration of the country’s resilience in the face of an attack and has been a morale booster for both its own military and the Ukrainian people, experts say.

It has also led to mythologizing of the Ukrainian Air Force, including a tale about a Ukrainian jet fighter that allegedly shot down six Russian aircraft, dubbed online as “the ghost of Kyiv”.

A Reuters fact check showed how a clip from the Digital Combat Simulator video game was misinterpreted online to claim it was a real Ukrainian fighter jet shooting down a Russian plane.

Biden led a standing ovation in support of Ukrainians in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, praising their resolve and mocking Putin for thinking he could just “go to Ukraine” unopposed.

“Instead, he found a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.

The United States estimates that Russia is using just over 75 aircraft in its invasion of Ukraine, the top US official said.

Prior to the invasion, officials estimated that Russia had potentially prepared hundreds of thousands of its air force’s aircraft for a mission in Ukraine. However, the top US official on Tuesday declined to estimate how many Russian fighter jets, including attack helicopters, may still be available and outside Ukraine.

Both sides are taking losses.

“We have indications that they lost some aircraft, but so did the Ukrainians,” the official said.

“Airspace is actively contested every day.”

