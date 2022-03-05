What risk would Brazil run in an attack on a nuclear plant in Ukraine?

Conquered by Russia after a week of war in Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (“Zaporijia”, in the Portuguese pronunciation) provoked a debate about exposing these structures to possible damage, even if accidental. The takeover of the plant, the largest in Europe, was carried out following a bombing raid and marked by a fire in the surroundings.

According to industry officials, there was no radiation leak, but the problem remains on the horizon as Russia tries to conquer another Ukrainian nuclear plant. The country has also taken control of Chernobyl, now deactivated. The risks of these investments to the world and especially to Brazil, however, are still remote, according to two experts consulted by the UOL.

In the case of Brazil, the main fear would be possible contamination of meat and agricultural products that had some contact with radiation. In the aftermath of the Chernobyl tragedy in 1986, Brazil imported tons of contaminated food from Europe in the midst of a supply crisis.

At the time, products such as contaminated milk and meat reached supermarket shelves. Later, the Court ordered the collection of the goods. Only three decades later, however, did the Brazilian government admit that the food could cause harm to people handling or consuming the items.

In the current case of Ukraine, however, analysts point out that the risks of a nuclear accident are not concrete at the moment. One of the main reasons is the evolution in the safety of the plants, which are reasonably protected even for situations like war.

According to Odair Dias Gonçalves, a professor at the Institute of Physics at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), not even the impact of a Boeing plane would reach the reactor core of a power plant.

The explosion of this core, if it occurred, would be the most catastrophic hypothesis, with the potential to spread radiation throughout Europe. It was an explosion in the reactor core that caused the tragedy of Chernobyl, in 1986. This time, according to analysts, the safety of the plants had a great evolution, but the effects of a military attack on a nuclear plant are still unknown.

“Even if you tried to bomb a plant, you can’t know exactly the impact. I don’t know if they are tested for missiles, but they are tested, for example, for an airplane, a Boeing. If a Boeing hits the wall, it cannot hit the core. So they are extremely safe”, he says.

For Paulo Artaxo, professor at the Institute of Physics at USP (University of São Paulo) and vice-president of the SBPC (Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science), there is always a degree of vulnerability in a plant, as in any other work, but protections are advanced.

“They are vulnerable, of course, like any infrastructure. But the reactor core will not be attacked by bombs, because it has a very resistant containment vessel. A plane could fall on it and not destroy it”, says Artaxo. For him, however, the risk of minor accidents with limited impact cannot be ruled out.

“The explosion of the reactor core is not the only possible accident. If the cooling water of the reactor, for example, suffers a problem in the maintenance circuit [da água], the reactor core can be affected. It is possible. The radioactive water cooling tower could be hit and there could be some leakage”, says the USP professor.

Gonçalves considers that there is an antecedent problem: it is difficult to believe that a nuclear power plant was hit by a missile, for example, by accident. And even more difficult, according to the scientist, is to consider a deliberate destruction.

“Attacking a nuclear power plant would be like someone setting fire to a house while they’re inside. Russia knows the architecture of these reactors. If something were to blow up the reactor core, the likely impact would be similar to that of a nuclear bomb. Russia or Ukraine put him at risk”, says Gonçalves.