Why Ukraine purposely sunk its main warship

Ukrainian warship, Krivak III/Menzhinskiy class, was sunk by Ukraine’s own Navy. (Playback / Social Media)

The Ukrainian authorities said this Friday (4) that the Vladimir Putin’s army first invaded the port city of Mykolaiv on the Black Sea.

With the Russian advance, the Ukraine’s navy decided to sink the main warship it had on hand in order to prevent it from being captured by the invaders.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that the Ukrainian navy had sunk its largest warship known as the Hetman Sahaidachny. According to him, the vessel was undergoing repairs in the port of Mykolaiv.

“The commander of the flagship of the Ukrainian Navy followed the order to flood the ship so that the frigate would not fall into enemy hands. I cannot imagine a more difficult decision for a soldier and a crew. social.

Although the Krivak III/Menzhinskiy-class ship did not pose a major threat to the Russians, her capture would be an important piece of propaganda.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said fighting was ongoing in various parts of the city and urged the population not to panic.

The city of 475,000 is 68 km west of Kherson, the largest urban center taken by Russia so far, and occupies a strategic position on the map.

odessa

110 km east of Mykolaiv is Odessa, Ukraine’s third largest city, right next to the Moldovan border.

If they manage to reach this city, Russia will have captured virtually all of southern Ukraine and barred all of Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea.

For now, the offensive against Odessa remains in preparation, while aircraft conduct air strikes. There are records of a naval fleet reported in its vicinity, and the strategy must involve a landing of Russian stormtroopers in its vicinity.

Advances in the south, along with Russia’s use of more aggressive artillery and air strikes on urban centers, have dampened optimism about Ukraine’s ability to long withstand the resistance it has offered so far.