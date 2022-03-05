Woman is accused of selling health plans and keeping victims’ money

Several people in Juiz de Fora accuse a woman of applying scams involving health plans in the city. The accused presents herself as a broker and offers Unimed agreements to clients. After gaining the trust of the victims, she would be failing to make monthly payments and appropriating the money. The Tribuna report collected a series of reports from people who sought out the newspaper claiming to be victims of the embezzler, with losses that exceed R$ 60 thousand.

The report also had access to five Records of Social Defense Events (Reds) carried out with the Military Police, between January and February of this year, in which the same woman is pointed out by the victims as the author of crimes of embezzlement involving plans of health. The Civil Police of Juiz de Fora already have procedures in place to investigate cases, and Unimed says it collaborates with the investigations.

In the reports collected by the report, the alleged embezzler initiated contact with possible victims between the last two years. Introducing herself as a health insurance broker, the woman would offer plans at an affordable cost, sometimes to people who needed to undergo surgery or who had a greater need due to some health problem. At first, the plans were, in fact, initiated, and clients even used the health services.

However, after a few months, victims began to receive letters from Unimed informing them of non-payment of monthly payments. “We told her that she was late, because letters arrived, and she said that everything was fine. In January of this year, everything was screwed up, she stopped paying completely”, says Kelly Karly, a 42-year-old nursing technician, who, along with her sister, claims to have been a victim of the embezzler.

Kelly says she was guided by a friend to do business with the woman. In her case, the suspect would have offered a promotional package that requested a six-month advance payment. However, after the contract was signed, the charges began to arrive. The nursing technician informs her that she had a loss of R$ 4 thousand. Her sister, on the other hand, lost R$11,000.

Over the past few months, the victim allegedly kept in constant contact with the alleged broker, who claimed that she would make the payments. However, since Thursday (3), the messages have not been answered by the suspect. “I was trying to negotiate with her in a good way to see if she would pay the arrears. As we were chatting amicably, I figured she was going to pay these arrears,” she reports.

“January and February monthly fees were not paid. I had to pay off the installments because I’m going to have surgery and I needed to make the payment to switch plans and ‘pull’ the grace period,” says Kelly. She adds that Paz comes from a group on social networks with 35 women who were also victims of the alleged brokerage.

similar dynamics

The process of approaching the alleged victim and embezzling the money would have happened in a similar way to the also nursing technician Luciano de Assis, 39, another victim of the scam. In his case, the first contact took place about two years ago, when plans were made for him and his wife. Later, Luciano also registered for the two children. “We used the plan, but in January, when we went to use it, it was said that I hadn’t paid the monthly fees for five months,” he says.

For Luciano, the woman would have said that she was a representative of two other companies. “She goes a few months without paying and then asks for payment in advance to change the plan. You deposit the amount she asks for, and the money is not transferred to the plan”, says the nursing technician, who believes he had a loss of R$ 4 thousand.

Loss of BRL 60 thousand

Businesswoman Talita Franco Gonçalves, 37, says she met the alleged broker while taking her daughter to school. In her case, a business health plan was signed for the company Ecológica Ar Condicionado. “In 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, I looked for her. As I had her contact, she was a known person, we made an agreement”, she says. “With us, she says she works for a brokerage. But when she makes the plan, she passes herself off as the owner of the company and opens the health plan,” she explains.

Content continues after ad

The rest of the operation is basically the same as for the other victims. After starting the payment on a regular basis, she allegedly offers a promotional plan on the condition that the installments are paid in advance. “I started making these deposits, and she sent me all the payment receipts. She sent false receipts”, accuses Talita. “She pressed on saying that she got the promotion that day and that if there was no payment on the day, we wouldn’t get the discount.”

In the company run by Talita, 15 employees and the families of these workers used the health plan. In total, the businesswoman calculates a loss between R$50,000 and R$60,000. “Of debt, I owe Unimed R$ 40 thousand and all plans are cancelled. I still had the debts on the credit card that made the payment (to the suspect),” she says. “I pressed her and she paid BRL 18,000. But since January, she hasn’t returned anything. She just disappeared,” says Talita, who says she knows more than 40 victims of the coup.

Among the five occurrences to which the Tribuna had access, all similar to those already reported to the police by the people interviewed by the report, the record made by a 47-year-old municipal servant stands out. She reports that, through referrals from friends, she made contact with the woman who identified herself as a health insurance representative. According to the victim, in December last year, she personally met the suspect at the Juiz de Fora Center. On the occasion, the woman presented the plans and payment methods to the server.

The victim signed up to a plan without co-participation, valid for 12 months, delivering copies of documents and the financial settlement in the amount of R$ 6 thousand, via bank debit, in addition to the installment of R$ 18,753.96 in 12 installments.

According to the victim, on the day of joining the plan, and after making the payments, she did not receive, from the suspect, proof of the financial transactions carried out, nor was she given an adhesion contract, under the allegation of the woman that they would be sent later by email, which was not done.

After a few days had passed without the victim having received the bank receipts and the contract and after being informed by other people about problems with health plans related to the suspect, the server chose to withdraw from the adhesion, asking the woman to return the amount already paid and the cancellation of installments.

In response, the suspect forwarded banking protocols to the server. Suspicious, the civil servant decided to consult the banking institutions and discovered that such protocols were inconsistent in the system. When contacted, the alleged broker even promised that she would return the amount paid in cash within ten days, but this did not happen.

The server also reported that, by her own means, she researched with Unimed about the suspect and obtained as a response the information that the woman was not part of the company’s staff.

Civil Police work together between police stations

The Civil Police of Juiz de Fora reported that, among the records of cases involving the suspect, an investigation procedure was initiated at the 1st Civil Police Precinct. He also highlighted that the intelligence sector of the 4th Department is aware of the fact, making the necessary surveys to work together with the police stations. “In any case, it is noteworthy that, in these cases, it is necessary to represent the victim for the investigation of the facts”, oriented the Civil Police.

Customer reception

Regarding the situation, Unimed Juiz de Fora reported that it is welcoming its customers, formally notifying those involved and that it actively and diligently collaborates with the police authorities for the proper investigation of the facts and solution of the case.

Tribuna tried to contact the suspect by phone call and text messages so that she could take a position on the facts, but there was no response.