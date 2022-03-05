Zara parent company suspends activity in 502 stores

The Inditex group, which controls the clothing chain Zara, announced the temporary suspension of its activities in 502 stores – 86 of them are Zara – in Russia due to the country’s conflict with Ukraine. The shutdown includes the store’s online sales and the chain leaves behind about 8.5% of its global operating profit from sales in Vladimir Putin’s country. The information is from El País Spain.

The Spanish National Securities Market Commission was informed by the group that “in the current circumstances cannot guarantee the continuity of operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation”.

“Russia constitutes about 8.5% of the group’s global EBIT,” the company said. “Inditex continues to prioritize its workforce of more than 9,000 people, with whom it will develop a special support plan from now on,” the statement said.

According to information from the newspaper, Russia is an important market for Inditex and is the second country with the most stores in the group, second only to Spain.

The total number of stores in Russia represents almost 8% of the 6,657 units that the group has around the world, according to information available on its website.

Belarus, an ally of Russia, has 13 stores in the group index and Ukraine has 79, but activities have been reduced in that country because of the conflict.

Ikea suspends activities in Russia over ‘tragedy’ in Ukraine

Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced on Thursday that it will pause its activities in Russia and Belarus for the “devastating war in Ukraine, which is a human tragedy”. The store said it was concerned about the safety of employees in these two countries.

In addition, Ikea said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused “serious disruptions in the supply chain and commercial conditions” and the decision to close indefinitely will impact about 15,000 workers.

According to the Ukrainian government, Thursday was the last day of operation for Ikea stores in Russia. In videos released by the Ukrainian government and by citizens on Russian soil, it is possible to see lines with hundreds of people and crowded establishments.

The furniture giant’s owners also chose to stop all production, exports and imports in and out of Russia and Belarus.

The only exception for the Ikea group, which will continue to operate, is the Mega shopping center in Russia, so that “many people have access to their daily and essential needs, such as food, groceries and pharmacies”.