Zelensky criticizes NATO for not closing Ukraine’s airspace | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday regretted NATO’s “deliberate” decision not to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, the leadership of the (Atlantic) Alliance gave the green light for the continuation of the bombing of Ukrainian cities, refusing to establish a no-fly zone,” Zelensky said in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.

“Despite knowing that new bombings and new casualties are inevitable, NATO has deliberately decided not to close Ukraine’s airspace”, criticized the president of Ukraine.

“We understand that the NATO countries have created a story for themselves, according to which the closing of Ukraine’s airspace would provoke a direct aggression by Russia against NATO,” he added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday rejected Ukraine’s request to establish a no-fly zone.

“The allies have agreed that we should not have planes over Ukraine’s airspace, or NATO troops on Ukraine’s territory,” Stoltenberg said at the end of an emergency meeting of Alliance foreign ministers.

According to Stoltenberg, “the only way to implement a no-fly zone in Ukraine” is to send in NATO fighter jets, which would have to shoot down Russian fighter jets operating in Ukraine.