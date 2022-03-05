Zelensky criticizes NATO for not enforcing a no-fly zone

Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelensky has criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for refusing to impose a no-fly zone on his country. “All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said tonight. “The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and towns by refusing to create a no-fly zone,” he said.

On Friday, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone, warning that it could trigger a widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia. “All the alliance managed to do today was get 50 tons of diesel fuel to Ukraine through its procurement system. Maybe so we can burn the Budapest Memorandum,” Zelensky said, referring to the 1994 security guarantees given to Ukraine. in exchange for withdrawing its Soviet-era nuclear weapons.







Zelensky says 137 dead and Ukraine abandoned Photo: Umit Bektas

“You will not be able to pay us with liters of fuel for the liters of our blood spilled by our common Europe,” he said, saying that the Ukrainians will continue to resist and that they have already destroyed Russia’s plans for a lightning invasion “having endured nine days of darkness and evil”. “The history of Europe will remember this forever,” she concluded.

Loan

World Bank President David Malpass spoke today with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky, during which they discussed a supplementary loan to Ukraine in the total amount of US$ 500 million. In a statement, Malpass pointed out that the measure, called Financing the Recovery from the Economic Emergency in Ukraine, is being scaled up with guarantees from bilateral partners, including the Netherlands and Sweden. The proposal was presented to the World Bank Council this Friday, 4th, according to the document.

The leaders “discussed the importance of consolidating development support to streamline approval processes and maximize impact,” according to the statement. Malpass also noted that the World Bank is working to prepare new projects and restructure existing ones, to provide an additional $200 million in fast-disbursing support by the end of March.

On his Twitter account, Zelensky wrote that the World Bank “is ready to effectively and powerfully support Ukraine. This is important to overcome the effects of Russian aggression.”

The president also spoke today with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. On her Twitter account, the institution’s leader wrote that “the IMF is committed to supporting Ukraine and its people. I assured Zelensky of a quick response to Ukraine’s request for emergency financial assistance.” On the same social network, the Ukrainian said he was grateful to the Fund, and that the IMF “must take the lead in financing Ukraine’s recovery after the end of Russia’s aggression”.