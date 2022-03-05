Zelensky criticizes NATO’s refusal to establish no-fly zone – News

O Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyregretted this Friday (4) the “deliberate” decision of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) not to establish a no-fly zone in the country, despite the Russian invasion.

“Today, the leadership of the Alliance [Atlântica] gave the green light for the continuation of the bombing of Ukrainian cities, refusing to establish a no-fly zone,” Zelensky said in a video released by the Ukrainian Presidency.

“Despite knowing that new bombings and new casualties are inevitable, NATO has deliberately decided not to close Ukraine’s airspace,” criticized Zelensky.





“We understand that the NATO countries have created a story for themselves, according to which the closing of Ukraine’s airspace would provoke a direct aggression by Russia against NATO,” he added.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, closed the door this Friday to the Ukrainian request to establish a no-fly zone.

“Allies have agreed that we should not have planes over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops on Ukrainian territory,” Stoltenberg said at the end of an emergency meeting of Alliance foreign ministers.





According to Stoltenberg, “the only way to implement a no-fly zone in Ukraine” is to send NATO fighter jets to the country, which would have to shoot down Russian fighter jets operating there.

“We think that if we do that, we’re going to end up with something that could become an all-out war in Europe, engulfing a lot of other countries and causing a lot more human suffering,” he explained.



