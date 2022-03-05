Zelensky says Russia took mobile crematoria







Members of the pro-Russian troop service in uninsignia-free uniforms gather around a bonfire in the separatist-controlled settlement of Mykolaivka (Nikolaevka) as Russia continues its offensive against Ukraine. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russian troops had sent chambers to cremate Russian soldiers killed in combat in the invaded country and not send the bodies back. Zelensky even questioned whether Russian deaths were being counted. “They brought in chambers to cremate the dead,” he said. “They won’t send the bodies to their families, to their mothers.”

In addition to the Ukrainian leader, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace told the British newspaper The Telegrapha week before Zelensky, that Russia would be using mobile crematoria in the invasion, but there is no publicized evidence of the use.

The British Ministry of Defense has released footage of a vehicle-mounted crematorium with room to cremate one human body at a time. The video posted by telegraph was originally published in 2013 by the Russian company Turmaline, located in Saint Petersburg. On its website, the company says it makes machines “for biological waste (cremators, including furniture)”.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace even suggested to the telegraph that using the system could be a way for the Kremlin to cover up any future losses in combat.

The first rumors that the Russians could be using such a resource date back to 2015, when the then head of Ukraine’s security agency, Valentyn Nalyavaichenko, said that seven mobile crematoria entered areas occupied by rebel armies in Ukraine in January. He said the units could burn “eight to ten bodies a day.”

Speaking to the Ukrainian press, Nalyavaichenko said that the phone service received a large number of Russian citizens who were looking for their relatives or the country’s soldiers who were being sent to Ukraine.

That same year, former chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee Mac Thornberry told Bloomberg in 2015 that Russia was using mobile crematoria to hide fatalities from the world and from the Russians themselves. He said he saw the evidence but could not comment on classified information.