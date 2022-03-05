Zinc deficiency can compromise your health: check out the symptoms

Having zinc deficiency in the body can generate a number of health problems. Despite this, the problem affects 2 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The data is worrying, since this mineral is directly linked to the fight against infections and the production of new healthy cells for the body.

See too: Studies show that tomatoes are effective in fighting various types of cancer.

Zinc is also important for healing wounds, regulating insulin levels, fighting obesity and improving lean mass (muscle) gain. Zinc even helps improve memory, libido and concentration. For these reasons, zinc is able to help prevent many types of tumors and cancers.

Main symptoms of zinc deficiency in the human body

In short, zinc is used in the production of cells, as well as being decisive for the proper functioning of immunity. Several researches on the topic are still in progress, but it is believed that zinc is directly linked to the body’s growth, sexual development and the reproduction process.

To know if there is a zinc deficiency in your body, start by paying attention to the occurrence of some symptoms, such as:

unexplained weight loss;

Wounds that do not heal;

Lack of alert;

Decreased sense of smell and taste;

Diarrhea;

loss of appetite;

Open wounds on the skin.

Risk factors for zinc deficiency

Gastrointestinal diseases and surgeries:

People who have had gastrointestinal surgery or have digestive disorders may experience problems absorbing zinc. Mineral losses occur both in the gastrointestinal tract and through the renal system.

People with vegetarian diets

Some vegetables contain significant amounts of zinc, but this element is not always so easily absorbed. Zinc bioavailability is reduced in plant-based products. In addition, some phytates present in raw vegetables and grains can adhere to zinc and interfere with its absorption.