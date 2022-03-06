11-year-old crosses the border into Slovakia alone

An 11-year-old boy crossed the Ukrainian-Slovak border alone yesterday because his parents had to remain in the country. He was called the “hero of the night” by the Slovak authorities.

According to a Facebook post by the Slovak Interior Ministry, the boy from Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, was carrying only a backpack, a plastic bag, his passport and had a phone number written on his hand. His name was not disclosed.

“He came alone because his parents had to stay in Ukraine. Volunteers took care of him, took him to a warm place and gave him food and drink,” the ministry said in the publication.

According to the folder, he was able to contact relatives who came to pick him up and “the whole story ended well.” It was unclear whether these family members live in Slovakia.

The number of people who have fled the conflict in Ukraine has surpassed the barrier of 1.5 million, which constitutes the most accelerating refugee crisis since the Second World War, the UN (United Nations) announced today, the 11th day of the conflict.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine entered neighboring countries in 10 days. This is the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII,” tweeted UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. .

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had announced on Saturday a total of 1.37 million refugees.

Authorities expect an even more intense flow of refugees in the coming days, as a result of the Russian army’s offensive, especially in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

Poland is the main receiving country for refugees. Since February 24, the day Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, 922,400 people who fled the conflict have entered Polish territory, according to the Border Guard.

* With AFP