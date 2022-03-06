11th day of war in Ukraine marked by exchange of accusations over failed ceasefire | World

This Sunday (6), the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its eleventh day.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that humanitarian corridors for people to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha did not work because the Russians failed to abide by the ceasefire agreements.

At a news conference, Kuleba also called for a new round of sanctions against the Russian government.

Russia had declared a 5-hour “partial ceasefire”, and said its army would stop “localized” attacks. The two regions that would initially benefit were Mariupol and Volnovakha, both in eastern Ukraine.

However, information soon followed that the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol, a strategic Ukrainian port surrounded by Russian forces, was delayed due to multiple Russian violations of the ceasefire, according to the city’s prefecture on Saturday.

Ukrainian refugees push through a border gate to enter Poland

The evacuation of civilians, which was supposed to start before noon (local time), “has been postponed for security reasons” because Russian forces “continue bombing Mariupol and its surroundings”, the prefecture said on the Telegram app.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the country had indeed opened humanitarian corridors, but that Ukrainian nationalists had reportedly prevented civilians from leaving.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Western sanctions against the country are akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would amount to entering the conflict.

While Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United States to expand sanctions against Russia. Zelensky called on the US government to stop importing oil from Russia.

The two countries should resume negotiations on Monday (7).

Suspension of Mastercard and Visa operations in Russia

VISA credit cards

Visa and Mastercard also announced on Saturday (5) that they will suspend all their operations in Russia, after the attacks carried out against Ukraine since the 24th of February.

Visa informed, through a note, that cards of this brand in the country will stop operating outside the Russian Federation.

Mastercard, for its part, said that cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the network. Also, any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

1.5 million refugees

UN estimates 1.5 million people will leave Ukraine by Sunday (6)

Also on Saturday (5), the UN said that the number of Ukrainian refugees could reach 1.5 million this weekend.