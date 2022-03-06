4 PRECIOUS tricks to reduce stress and lose weight fast

“Healt mind healt body”. That’s what one of the most famous sayings says, and it’s no wonder. After all, if the mind is well and willing, the human body can handle almost any bump. The opposite is also true, so it is best to combine body care with mental care. O daily stress it can be one of the causes that makes you gain weight for no apparent reason, but having a regulated diet.

Yeah, stress and anxiety get in the way of the slimming process and health care itself. Therefore, it is necessary to find ways to control the mind to the point of living more peacefully.

How does stress make you fat?

You may notice that happier people tend to have a healthy physique. That is, not too thin, not too fat. Although there are exceptions, the truth is that when we are more relaxed, we lose more weight and eat better. Likewise, when we lose weight and eat better, we will be happier.

Routine stress releases a hormone called cortisol. He is the great enemy of slimming and makes the body go into a state of alert, saving fat and slowing down metabolism. This causes the person to retain more fluid and still have difficulty losing weight.

Tricks to lessen the stress load

1 – Eat healthier foods

Light and healthy snacks during the day help to lighten the body and mind as well. In addition, foods like yogurt regulate intestinal flora and transit, which is directly linked to good mood.

2 – Exercise

Physical activity is essential to lower cortisol and stress levels. When we exercise, the body releases hormones that provide relaxation and a feeling of well-being, such as serotonin and endorphin.

3 – Get to know yourself

One of the most efficient techniques to reduce the stress load is self-knowledge. It can be acquired through the daily practice of meditation, consultations with the psychologist, therapy and self-reflection on your attitudes and thoughts.

4 – Rest

Try to sleep better and for at least 7 hours a day. Also, take time to watch a series or read a book. Talk to friends and family, you need healthy distractions for your mind.