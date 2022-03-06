A single man could stop the war

posted on 06/03/2022 06:00



Protesters chant slogans as they march behind a banner that reads “Ukrainians will resist” – (credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)

Jean Jaurés (1859-1914) was one of the most outstanding pacifists of his time. Professor of philosophy in Toulouse, he tried to reconcile idealism and Marxism. He was a radical liberal turned socialist, joining the right wing of the French Socialist Party. In 1897, with Zola and Clemenceau, he led the campaign on behalf of Alfred Dreyfus, the French captain wrongly accused of espionage by the high command of the French Army.

Great orator, he fought against militarism and always defended the rapprochement between France and Germany to guarantee peace in Europe. He was assassinated on the day of the declaration of war, July 31, 1914, by Raoul Villain, a fanatical nationalist. He was the main leader of the Second International to defend peace. All the others supported the entry of their countries into the war, starting with the leaders of the powerful German Social Democracy, which was in power. With the exception of Vladimir Lenin, who defended peace to overthrow the autocracy and then take Russia by storm, in the October Revolution.

World War I, which lasted from 1914 to 1918, was a tragedy in every way. The fusion of finance capital with industrial capitalism, at the turn of the 20th century, made possible a remarkable territorial expansion of European powers towards Asia, Africa and Oceania. England incorporated to its domains, among other countries, India and Australia. Germany had united with Prussia — in a war with France, it had taken possession of Alsace-Lorraine, very rich in minerals and in frank industrialization. The feeling of revenge in France was strong and increased when Otto von Bismarck, the great architect of German unification, formed the Triple Alliance with Austria-Hungary and Italy.

Under threat, France allied itself with the tsarist Russian Empire in 1894. Fearing the loss of territories and economic blockades, England formed the Triple Entente with both. In the Balkan region, Russia encouraged the creation of Greater Serbia, while Austria-Hungary took advantage of the fragility of the Turkish-Ottoman Empire to expand its Pan-Germanism. In 1908, the region of Bosnia-Herzegovina was annexed by Austria-Hungary. Germany intended to connect Berlin to Baghdad by rail via the Balkan peninsula.

The trigger of the war was the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the throne of Austria-Hungary, on January 28, 1914, in Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia, by a militant of the terrorist organization Black Hand, formed by Slav nationalists. The alliances of Austria and Serbia swung into action. Throughout the war, the use of new weapons such as toxic gas and inventions such as the plane and tanks added to the tragedy.

In 1917, Russia would withdraw from the ruined war and the Bolsheviks would seize power, supported by mutinous soldiers and sailors. That same year, the United States entered the war on the side of England and France. In 1918, Germany would be defeated—the Austro-Hungarian Empire would fall apart the following year. The Treaty of Versailles imposed harsh sanctions on Germany, which ceded territories and compensated the victors, especially France. Eight million people died, of which 1.8 million were Germans alone.

History end

All that would happen would be an unfolding of the First World War, especially the Second World War. In Europe, the split of social democracy between socialists and communists, after the defeat of Nazi-fascism in 1945, in the midst of the Cold War, would result in the “real socialism” of the Iron Curtain countries and in the welfare state of the Western European countries. The collapse of the Soviet Union could have resulted in a Common European House, as Mikhail Gorbachev proposed, but it did not. The continued eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and resentments from Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, have now resulted in the brutal invasion of Ukraine and the resurgence of the Cold War.

In 1989, Francis Fukuyama published the article “The End of History?”, in The National Interest magazine, according to which the dissolution of the USSR and, consequently, the end of the Cold War, were the victory of the ideal of Western democracy over the world. . Liberalism and democracy would be the axes of a “universal homogeneous state”. The political conflicts that came from the immemorial centuries would no longer exist from that moment on. Neoliberalism had managed to solve this problem.

This thesis is being put to the test in the war in Ukraine, the new march of folly. Only one man could avoid it: Putin, if he hadn’t invaded the neighboring country; US President Joe Biden, if he had stopped the expansion of NATO; and President Volodymyr Zelensky, who could have negotiated for Ukraine to join the European Union and stay out of NATO. The question is: how to end this war?