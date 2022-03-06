Alice has illness that made her regress in skills she had already acquired – 06/03/2022

In May 2021, Alice was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD), a neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system. In this statement, the girl’s mother, the nursing technician Isabela Ribeiro, 27, tells how it was to see her daughter, now three years old, regress in several skills that she had already acquired. She and her husband became volunteers for an association that conducts research to try to find a cure for the disease. Discover the family history:

“Alice was born healthy on the 3rd of July 2018, weighing 2.9 kg and measuring 47 cm. She had good development until the first year and a half of life, although I did notice a slight delay in some skills: she didn’t send kisses, didn’t say goodbye, didn’t play.

During the monthly consultations with the pediatrician, I mentioned to him that I thought Alice was taking a long time to walk without support — she was already sitting alone, crawling, but she only walked by leaning on the wall, the sofa and the chair. The doctor said that each child had his time.

When she was one and a half years old, I researched on the internet until what age it was normal for a child not to walk alone, I took my complaint again to the doctor, and he referred us to a neurologist.

Alice before advancement at INAD Image: Personal archive

The doctor ordered a CT scan, which was normal, and a clinical examination showed hypotonia (muscle weakness). Neuro recommended physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy to help Alice’s development. I suspected my daughter had autism, but the doctor ruled it out.

I put Alice in these therapies, I had the expectation that she would improve, but three months later she began to regress in several stages: the first was not being able to stand on her own anymore. There was a day when she crawled, as she always did, she put her hand on the couch to stand up, but she couldn’t make the movement, it’s as if she didn’t have the strength to get up. In the following days, she even managed it a few times, but then only with my help.

The second regression was to no longer walk with support. I would stand her in front of the couch, and call her from the other end, but she would just stand there crying. Deep in my heart as a mother and a healthcare professional, I felt that she might have a neurodegenerative disease, but I didn’t want to accept that possibility and denied it.

Then came the falls when crawling, she fell face down on the floor. She cut her mouth, got a bump on her forehead. I put EVA rugs all over the house and pillows and cushions on the baseboards so she wouldn’t get hurt anymore.

I had already resigned from work when I took Alice to the neuro for the first time, because I knew she would need me, but the situation became increasingly difficult, and my husband, Gregório, and I decided to move from São Paulo. to Minas Gerais, to be close to my mother.

In the midst of this process, the neurologist asked for an MRI and some genetic tests, but, according to her, everything was normal. She referred us to a geneticist, who noticed atrophy of the cerebellum in the MRI image.

I told her all her history, he examined her and said he suspected she had Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD). He did not give details about the disease and collected a specific test to detect the INAD gene.

Alice before the INAD advance Image: Personal archive

I looked up this name on the internet, there wasn’t much information, but I saw that it was a neurodegenerative disease. At the time, I felt as if I had fallen into a very deep hole and had been buried alive. It was as if a cloth had been thrown in my face and I couldn’t see anything anymore.

A month later the result came out, the diagnosis of INAD was confirmed in May 2021. We had a videoconference consultation with the geneticist. He said that we needed strength: ‘Take good care of her, she’s going to need you a lot’.

The doctor explained that the disease has no cure, that she was supposed to continue doing therapies and a multidisciplinary follow-up. My husband asked: ‘What will become of my daughter now?’ The doctor replied that she would be a bedridden child as the disease progressed.

I spent 15 days in mourning, angry, not wanting to hear about it. The impotence of not being able to do anything, of not having a treatment, a medicine, a surgery, was desperate.

Alice after the INAD advance Image: Personal archive

Since then, Alice has continued to regress, she has stopped crawling, she has lost support for her torso, her head, she can no longer sit still, she only moves some parts of her body. Watching my daughter lose her skills was one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through in my life.

In the midst of researching INAD, I found a non-profit foundation in the United States called the INADcure Foundation, which raises funds to fund research to find a cure for INAD, and among them is gene therapy. My husband and I became volunteers for the foundation to raise funds in Brazil — our goal is to raise R$1 million.

Donations can be made through the website we created, by pix or through Instagram (@inadcure_teambrazil). As it is a rare disease, there are few investments in research. As we move forward in this area, we will be helping Alice and other children in the same situation.

According to INADcure studies, the life expectancy for those who have the disease is 5 to 10 years. I feel like I’m in a race against time. Every day I tell my daughter, ‘Keep being strong and brave, hold on until our healing comes.’

Today Alice is three years old, her little body is so soft it looks like a newborn. As there is no specific treatment, we do everything possible for her to have quality of life through physiotherapy and multidisciplinary follow-up to follow the evolution of the disease and meet her needs — in addition to all the affection, care and love we have for her. Is it over there.

Alice with parents Image: Personal archive

INAD is a cruel disease, it hurts a lot to see what it has caused in Alice’s life. I feel as if God has given me the mission to show the world that this disease exists, I need to give it a voice, scream, I can’t keep silent anymore, I can’t give up trying to find a cure for my daughter through research. “

Learn more about INAD

1) What is and what causes Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD)?

It is a disease of genetic origin, inherited from both parents, each one contributing a copy of the gene that has a defect. It is caused by mutations in both copies of the PLA2G6 gene (one transmitted by the father, the other by the mother). This gene has the recipe for making a protein that is important for the proper functioning of neurons and the lack of it makes it impossible for the brain to function normally.

2) How does the disease manifest itself?

Developmental stagnation occurs around 1 year of age, followed by loss of previously acquired milestones, such as sitting, crawling, babbling, and talking. There is also a worsening of vision due to alteration in the optic nerve and there is also damage to the nerves that reach the muscles, which, therefore, become weak.

3) How is the diagnosis made?

The diagnosis of certainty is made by genetic tests, which are currently more available as a result of technological advances that allow the investigation of many diseases at the same time (the so-called gene panels, when a limited number of genes are investigated, or sequencing of all our genes). 20,000 genes, a test known as an exome). These tests have brought many rare diseases out of the shadows.

4) Is there treatment for INAD?

Most genetic diseases do not have a specific treatment, although there is research on this. But it is quite complex and will require a lot of effort over the next few years. The treatment we have is to act on the symptoms, for example, treat seizures, if they exist, and rehabilitation, which brings comfort and prevents the appearance of deformities. Attention should also be paid to the nutritional part, closely monitoring the ability to chew and swallow.

5) How are the researches and studies in relation to INAD?

There are more than 7,000 known genetic diseases, almost all of them rare (1 case in 50 thousand births), others very rare (1 case in 200 thousand) and finally the ultra rare (1 case in 1 million). INAD is a rare disease, its frequency is not known in Brazil, but it is estimated that it must be in 1 case in every 50-100 thousand births. There is ongoing research in specialized centers around the world, but resources for funding research into rare diseases are very limited and, therefore, INAD, among many others, are poorly studied.

6) Is the disease curable?

INAD has no cure, and the life expectancy of children is reduced, due to the problems that accumulate throughout life, related to physical limitations, but it is not something that can be easily determined. A lot depends on the care that the patient has access to, but living long is not living with quality. It is a very disabling disease from a neurological point of view.

Source: Fernando Kok, child neurologist and geneticist, associate professor of child neurology at the USP School of Medicine (University of São Paulo), and associate researcher at the Human Genome and Stem Cell Research Center at the USP Biosciences Institute.