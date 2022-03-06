Ana Paula defends the UN to put more sanctions on Russia and says the organization is hypocritical

Brazilian Ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho criticized the Security Council’s actions in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; program Os Pingos Nos Is commented

Daniel SLIM / AFP UN Headquarters in New York



Brazil’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Ronaldo Costa Filho, criticized the actions of the Security Council in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to the diplomat, the group has failed to resolve the war. “We cannot ignore the role that the Council is supposed to play, but that it is not playing in the current situation,” he declared. The Council meeting was called on Friday, 4, to discuss the fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which is in Ukraine and was taken over by Russian soldiers.

Ana Paula Henkel, program commentator The Drops in the Isgives Young Pan News, called for the UN to impose more sanctions against Russia. “THE question of the Security Council being presided over by Russia is nothing new within the hypocrisy of the UN itself. The Human Rights Council has members like China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, it’s a theater actually,” she opined. THE The UN needs, perhaps even led by the United States, to impose more serious sanctions. The images arriving from Ukraine of a war that is spiraling out of control are shocking, where civilian targets are now being hit,” she concluded.

