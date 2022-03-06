Analysis: China can’t do much to help Russia’s sanctioned economy

China and Russia have forged close ties in recent years. Chinese leader Xi Jinping even referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “his heart’s best friend” in 2019. That was before Russia started this war in Ukraine.

Will China help Russia face the consequences of economic sanctions?

That has been the big question since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. China and Russia have forged close ties in recent years. Chinese leader Xi Jinping even referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “his heart’s best friend” in 2019. During Putin’s visit to Beijing last month, the two states noted that their friendship “no limits”.

This was before Russia started this war in Ukraine, and was punished with unprecedented sanctions by Western countries. Now, China’s ability to help its neighboring country has been put to the test. Experts say Beijing’s options are limited.

“Chinese leaders have a difficult situation with the war in Ukraine,” said Craig Singleton, China’s senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a think tank based in Washington.

Beijing did not rush to help Russia after the Russian economy was hit by sanctions from around the world. On Wednesday, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said the country would not participate in the sanctions, but also did not offer any assistance.

Earlier this week, the Chinese foreign minister spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart and said that China was “deeply saddened by this conflict” and that its “fundamental position on the Ukraine issue is open, transparent and consistent”.

And the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a Beijing-backed development bank, said on Thursday it would suspend all its activities in Russia as “the war in Ukraine unfolds”.

“China’s complicated messages suggest that Beijing will continue to blame Washington and its allies for provoking Russia”said Singleton.

However, “such measures will fall far short of further antagonizing the United States thanks to Beijing’s desire to avoid the complete severing of US-China relations,” he added.

Close but somewhat tenuous commercial ties

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin significantly deepened his country’s ties with China.

On their recent visit to China, the two countries signed 15 agreements, including new contracts with Russian energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft. China also agreed to lift all import restrictions on Russian wheat and barley.

Last year, 16% of China’s oil imports came from Russia, according to official statistics. Russia is even the second largest supplier to China after Saudi Arabia. About 5% of China’s natural gas also came from Russia last year.

Russia, on the other hand, buys about 70% of its semiconductors from China, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. It also imports computers, smartphones and car components to China. Xiaomi, for example, is among the most popular smartphone brands in Russia.

China has also signed up Russian banks to its Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), a clearing and settlement system seen as a potential alternative to SWIFT, the Belgium-based secure messaging service that links hundreds of financial institutions across the world. world.

China and Russia share a strategic interest in challenging the West. But the invasion of Ukraine put this friendship to the test.

friendship test

“There are still no indications that China understands that it is worth violating Western sanctions to help Russia,” said Neil Thomas, China analyst at the Eurasia Group, adding that a “blatant” challenge to those sanctions would entail a “punishment economic heavy” for Beijing as well.

“Beijing’s much-heralded lifting of restrictions on Russian wheat imports was agreed before the invasion and is not indicative of Chinese support,” he said.

While Russia needs China for trade, Beijing has other priorities. The world’s second-largest economy is Russia’s No. 1 trading partner, accounting for 16% of its foreign trade value, according to CNN Business calculations., based on World Trade Organization 2020 figures and Chinese customs data.

But for China, Russia is of lesser importance: trade between the two countries accounted for only 2% of China’s total trade volume. The European Union and the United States have much larger shares. Chinese banks and companies also fear secondary sanctions if they do business with the Russians.

“Most Chinese banks cannot afford to lose access to US dollars and many Chinese industries cannot afford to lose access to US technology,” said Thomas.

According to Singleton, these Chinese entities “could very quickly come under greater Western scrutiny if it is understood that there has been significant assistance to Russian attempts to evade US-led sanctions.”

“Recognizing that China’s economy and industrial production have been under enormous pressure in recent months, Chinese lawmakers should try to strike a delicate balance between supporting Russia rhetorically, without antagonizing Western regulators,” he added.

This week, reports emerged that two of China’s biggest banks – ICBC and Bank of China – have restricted funding for purchases of Russian goods, for fear of violating potential sanctions.

Reuters also reported on Tuesday that Russian imports of Chinese coal had stalled as buyers were unable to obtain financing from state-owned banks worried about international sanctions.

ICBC and Bank of China did not respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.

Significant practical restrictions

Even if China wants to support Russia in areas that are not subject to sanctions, such as energy, Beijing could face severe restrictions, experts say.

The “financial sanctions that have been imposed on Russia by the West place significant practical restrictions on China’s dealings with Russia, even when they do not directly restrict them,” said Mark Williams, chief Asian economist at Capital Economics, in an analysis Wednesday. last fair.

Some commentators have suggested that China’s CIPS could be used as an alternative by Russia, now that seven Russian banks have been removed from SWIFT.

But CIPS is much smaller in size: it has only 75 direct participating banks, compared to more than 11,000 SWIFT member institutions. About 300 Russian financial institutions are on SWIFT, while only two dozen Russian banks are linked to CIPS.

The yuan is also not freely convertible and is used less frequently than other major currencies in international trade. It accounted for 3% of payments globally in January, compared to 40% for the dollar, according to SWIFT. Even China-Russia trade has been dominated by the dollar and the euro.

“In practice, as CIPS is limited to payments in yuan, it is being used only for transactions with China. Banks in other countries are unlikely to turn to CIPS as a solution to bypass SWIFT, while Russia is an international pariah,” said Williams.

Nor can China replace the United States in providing key technologies for Russia’s needs.

Last week, the Biden Administration announced a series of measures to restrict exports to Russia of technology or foreign goods created with US technology.

Russia mainly imports low-cost computer chips from China, which are used in cars and home appliances. Both Russia and China depend on the United States for state-of-the-art chips needed for advanced weapons systems.

“China alone cannot satisfy all of Russia’s critical needs for the military,” a senior US government official said at a press conference last week, according to Reuters. “China does not produce nodes of the most advanced technology. Therefore, Russia and China depend on other supplier countries and, of course, on US technology to respond to their needs.”

This could lead Chinese tech companies – especially the biggest ones – to be even more cautious about possible deals with Russia.

“Some small Chinese companies that are not dependent on the US may be able to supply some of Russia’s demand for US sanctioned technology,” says Thomas of the Eurasia Group.

“But the big Chinese tech companies will be careful to avoid the same fate as Huawei, to whom the US government has cut off access to advanced semiconductors,” he added.