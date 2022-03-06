Anesthesia facilitates medical procedures: see types, effects and care – 03/04/2022

There are a variety of anesthetics that work by temporarily blocking pain nerve impulses to the brain. They can be inhaled, injected into a vein, infiltrated near a nerve or used in gel, ointment and spray.

To be applied to someone, researchers, in laboratories, first test everything: time for the effect to start; action durability; deadline for elimination of the organism; on which fabrics will act etc.

Thus, it can be safely said that anesthesia revolutionized medicine, allowing doctors to perform exams, instrumentation and surgeries, without their patients feeling any discomfort. If they are large doses and in areas of the body that are highly vascularized and involve risky invasive procedures, the administration must take place in a hospital, otherwise, smaller anesthetics, for simple cases, can be applied in offices.

Although some specialties, such as dentists, can handle anesthetics, the professional in this matter, responsible for defining and applying anesthesia in general, in addition to taking care of any inherent complications, is the anesthesiologist.

This physician must also be involved in the pre-anesthetic consultation, which requires mandatory assessment of the patient’s health status and which requires specific and complementary exams, even in emergencies.

Main types of anesthesia

In surgeries, emerge: placefor simple or small cases, such as tooth interventions, and without affecting consciousness; regionalwhich removes sensitivity and movements of limbs or the entire lower body, but allows one to stay awake, and divided into “peripheral nerve block”, “spinal”, “epidural/epidural”.

The last two are applied, in order, in and around the spinal canal, and can be combined, including with sedatives.

There is also the famous anesthesia generalindicated, as suggested, for larger and more complex surgeries, generating a total state of temporary amnesia, pain control and paralysis of the skeletal muscles.

As for the application, it can be injected into a vein or inhaled in gas using a mask. Both guarantee the same result, says Karleno de Lima Cantanhede, supervisor of the residency program and anesthesiologist at Hospital Igesp, in São Paulo.

“The decision of which anesthesia to use is at the anesthesiologist’s discretion and takes into account a series of issues. Among them, the patient’s clinical status, their collaborative capacity, type of surgery, age, location of the procedure to be performed, ideal conditions for surgical team to work, technical expertise of the anesthesiologist, need for the patient to leave on the same day, or not. Everything is always focused on safety”, adds Cantanhede.

Understand the boundary issue

According to the interviewees, there is no “quota” or established amount of anesthesia that a person can receive, whether in a year, month, week, life. What counts is the need to perform, or not, a procedure that requires anesthesia versus side effects, which may be linked to what will be proposed. This balance will always manage decisions in medicine as a whole and the benefits need to be greater than the inherent losses.

“The patient can be anesthetized as many times as necessary, there is no limit to the number of anesthesias. Sometimes, even daily, as in the case of dressings for burns. As already mentioned, the choice of type of anesthesia depends mainly on the clinical conditions and the type of procedure”, explains Régis Ramos, specialist in plastic surgery by the SBCP (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery), adding that the number of injections is also very variable.

However, as with any drug, there is a dose limit. In the office, for example, dentists must calculate the maximum safe dosage to avoid overdose and local and general complications, including medical emergencies, as the time of medication in the body is fast.

“Usually, a maximum dose is well above what is necessary. For example, a healthy patient weighing 70/80 kilos can receive about 8 to 10 tubes of anesthetic. To extract a wisdom tooth, 1 to 3 are enough. I’m referring to lidocaine. It’s the most used, but if it’s another, the maximum dosage already changes”, explains David Barros, dentist at EBMSP (Bahia School of Medicine and Public Health) and working at the ITA Clinic, in Salvador.

After all, are they safe or not?

All anesthesia offers pros and cons, or rather risks, which are linked to a number of factors and which need to be administered correctly for everything to work well. From puncturing a blood vessel, putting it on mechanical ventilation, administering drugs that act on vital organs, performing a spinal puncture (which is inserting a needle into the spinal canal and injecting drugs to anesthetize a part of the body), Cantanhede lists.

When it does not depend on the technique and competence of the professional, adverse problems can occur due to the patient’s situation (such as not being fasting, then vomiting during induction of anesthesia and aspirating this vomit into the lungs, causing pneumonia) or unforeseen events (such as suffering from allergies to some device used to stick to the skin and fix veins, tubes, or drugs —leading to anaphylactic shock—, and even cardiorespiratory arrest).

There is also a rare and serious pathology related to genetic predisposition and administration of some drugs called malignant hyperthermia. Those who have close relatives with this condition should be submitted to differentiated and more cautious anesthetic techniques.

But the anesthesiologist at Igesp reassures: “Without comorbidities, there is little risk of presenting any of these problems, which are more common in critically ill patients or with uncontrolled health conditions, as well as in urgent/emergency situations. And even malignant hyperthermia , despite the disturbing name, has a very effective treatment”.

Plastic surgeon Régis Ramos points out that when it comes to procedures that require anesthesia there is no “safer” anesthesia, there is adequate anesthesia for each case.

“There are several anesthesia techniques and any of them can be used. A well-taken medical history and even preoperative allergy tests help to choose this. Every patient can be anesthetized. It depends on how they are clinically and the risk-benefit.”