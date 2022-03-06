ASUS RT-AX82U: Router Brings AiMesh to Create the Best WiFi Network – Understand the Technology

The novelty allows you to connect multiple routers and compatible Mesh systems to create a home Wifi network without blind spots

The wireless connection standard WiFi 6 is spreading fast and becoming the market standard, with the promise of more proportional speed, fewer bottlenecks and more security. In parallel, another technology that is gaining attention around the world is the mesh, which allows you to create connection points across the environment from a main router and eliminate network blind spots with minimal signal loss. THE ASUSin this context, is launching new Wi-Fi 6 routers and premium Mesh systems, which bring a third and very interesting technology of their own: the AiMeshwhich allows you to connect multiple routers and Mesh systems from different lines compatible devices to create a home Wi-Fi network that is easy to manage thanks to the ASUS Router app. And, as here at Adrenaline we like to work with the latest technologies, here we are going to present these interesting points in more depth from the router ASUS RT-AX82U dual-band WiFi 6.

Having good WiFi coverage in your home or work is very important so that your productivity, creativity and, of course, online gameplay are not affected by bottlenecks and slowdowns. Wireless connection technology is already in the vast majority of places and, with time and standards that emerge, they deliver more and more to the user. Of course, this is a two-way street, and to receive the benefits of the technology, it is necessary to have the right devices, aka routers, that support such news. So here let’s take an example.

Main specifications of the ASUS RT-AX82U router:

– Dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) router

– ASUS AiMesh technology support

– 160MHz bandwidth

– Speed ​​up to 5400Mbps

– WPA3 security protocol

– Gaming Port between connections

– Mobile Game Mode

– Adaptive QoS (Quality of Service) to prioritize network traffic

– Advanced parental control options

– ASUS Router app for simplified network management

– ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects customizable through the app

WiFi 6

For starters, this router features one of the latest wireless connection technologies, WiFi 6. Overall, it provides more proportional speed, the ability to connect more devices, less interference and more security. Here we have four times the maximum theoretical speed capability when compared to WiFi 5 (the ASUS router offers speeds of up to 5400 Mbps with 160MHz WiFi 6 channels), a promise of more devices connected simultaneously without bottlenecks or slowdowns that harm the user experience and the WPA3 security protocol. The latter introduces 192-bit encryption for data exchange, which increases the difficulty of tracking/hacking information sent from an access point to smartphones, SmartTVs and other connected devices, even on passwordless networks.

AiMesh

But a very important highlight that this router offers is the technology AiMesh. It basically allows you to connect multiple routers and compatible Mesh systems to create a home Wifi network. Furthermore, the components of this network do not necessarily have to be from the same product line. When it’s time to upgrade the network, for example, there’s no need to replace existing hardware. Whenever the user needs more coverage or wants new functionality, they can simply add another compatible router to their AiMesh network at any time.



Discover ASUS AiMesh technology

WIFI 6 and MESH network: ASUS technology connects two different routers!

Here at Adrenaline, we have the perfect example: the ASUS RT-AX82U dual-band WiFi 6 router and the Mesh system ASUS ZenWiFi AX are not from the same line, but thanks to AiMesh technology they can be connected. In addition, all devices on an AiMesh network enjoy all the features of the main router, such as the gaming boost features that the ASUS RT-AX82U dual-band WiFi 6 offers. You can check out the two products we mentioned together in the video below:

Other benefits of the technology are linked to the network management that it does. AiMesh can create a unique network name throughout the house so there is no need to constantly switch between networks at different points in the house, and it even keeps an eye on your device’s signal strength and continuously switches it to another source, if necessary. In the event of an outage anywhere on the AiMesh network, the self-healing feature will replace a failed router using the remaining connections, preventing the user from becoming disconnected.

But it is worth emphasizing that to use AiMesh it is necessary that Mesh routers and systems are compatible with the technology. The support notice will most likely already be on the product box, but it’s good to be clear that this is not an open technology – it’s exclusive to ASUS devices. In addition, so far the products available with this technology cover the segment of more enthusiast routers, which bring resources dedicated to gaming experiences, for example, premium specifications and, consequently, values ​​above the mainstream average.

ASUS Router

A third point that can make life easier for the user of these routers is the ASUS Router app. With it, you can configure your router and Mesh components, connect them to each other, in addition to having a practically complete management system in one app. We tested the app a bit and went through the entire process of system configuration, router admin login account, network diagnostics and key features. Check out some images below:



Some tools that are worth mentioning are the QoS (Quality of Service), that allows you to prioritize network traffic such as video streaming applications, web browsing or gaming; at activity management tools, with which it is possible to restrict certain types of content according to an age group; and of course the Mobile Gaming mode, which gives a boost dedicated to those who like to play games on their smartphone, minimizing lag and latency. The application also performs graphical monitoring of the router’s traffic in real time, allows you to create wifi profiles for guests and diagnose your router if it is having any problems.

Last but not least, through the ASUS Router app, you can configure the device’s RGB pattern, as well as connect it to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

